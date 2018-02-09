StyleCaster
Share

The Absolute Cutest Underwear to Shop Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Absolute Cutest Underwear to Shop Right Now

by
2 Shares
STYLECASTER | Underwear Shopping Guide
19 Start slideshow
Photo: STYLECASTER

Underwear is to clothes as wallets are to handbags: Often unseen, and therefore rarely replaced often enough. If you’re guilty of wearing a lacy thong until it’s holey as hell or continuing to pull on those threadbare cotton hipsters when they’re way past their prime, you are definitely not alone. Especially if you’re in a relationship and getting laid on the regs, it’s an easy rut to fall into letting your lingerie drawer fall into disarray and drudgery.

MORE: 7 Simple Ways to Keep Your Lady Parts Healthy

Fortunately, underwear isn’t typically a major investment. For the price of a few months of lattes or several boozy brunches, you can easily upgrade your underwear collection and give it the refresh it deserves. Because even if no one else sees it, you know whether you’re wearing something cute and comfy, or stretched-thin, pill-y, and gray. With Valentine’s Day approaching, now’s the perfect time to give your panty collection a little love—for yourself, not for anyone else.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Never Say Never Hottie Lowrider Hotpant

Never Say Never Hottie Lowrider Hotpant, $35 at Cosabella

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Classic Applique Thong

Classic Applique Thong, $26 at Commando

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Lady Godiva Brief

Lady Godiva Brief, $37 at Eberjey

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Wild Rose Tanga Briefs

Wild Rose Tanga Briefs, $43 at Love Stories

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Hanky Panky Melissa Boy Shorts

Hanky Panky Melissa Boy Shorts, $39 at Shopbop

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Anouk Bikini

Anouk Bikini, $46 at Eberjey

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Embroidered Lip V-string Panty

Embroidered Lip V-string Panty, $17 at Victoria’s Secret

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Crochet Lace Cheeky

Crochet Lace Cheeky, $39 at Fleur de Mal

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Lace-up Thong Panty

Lace-up Thong Panty, $17 at Victoria’s Secret

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | 2pk Sand Art + Signature Lace Boyshort

2pk Sand Art + Signature Lace Boyshort, $40 at Gilt

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Photo-op Classic Thong

Photo-op Classic Thong, $26 at Commando

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Pretty Little Panties Hipster

Pretty Little Panties Hipster, $15 at Blush

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Hanky Panky Maria Boyshort

Hanky Panky Maria Boyshort, $39 at Shopbop

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | LOVE Stories Shelby Panties

LOVE Stories Shelby Panties, $35 at Shopbop

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Hanky Panky Blushing Low Rise Thong

Hanky Panky Blushing Low Rise Thong, $25 at Journelle

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Teal Bikini

Teal Bikini, $44 at Skin

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Sweet Treats Fans Thong

Sweet Treats Fans Thong, $12 at Cosabella

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Caprice Hipster

Caprice Hipster, $20 at Blush

Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Simone Perele Delice Boyshort

Simone Perele Delice Boyshort, $55 at Journelle

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Look at These Awkward Celebrity First Red Carpet Photos

Look at These Awkward Celebrity First Red Carpet Photos
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Never Say Never Hottie Lowrider Hotpant
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Classic Applique Thong
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Lady Godiva Brief
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Wild Rose Tanga Briefs
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Hanky Panky Melissa Boy Shorts
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Anouk Bikini
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Embroidered Lip V-string Panty
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Crochet Lace Cheeky
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Lace-up Thong Panty
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | 2pk Sand Art + Signature Lace Boyshort
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Photo-op Classic Thong
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Pretty Little Panties Hipster
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Hanky Panky Maria Boyshort
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | LOVE Stories Shelby Panties
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Hanky Panky Blushing Low Rise Thong
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Teal Bikini
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Sweet Treats Fans Thong
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Caprice Hipster
  • Cutest Underwear to Shop For | Simone Perele Delice Boyshort

Promoted Stories

share