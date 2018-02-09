The Absolute Cutest Underwear to Shop Right Now

Underwear is to clothes as wallets are to handbags: Often unseen, and therefore rarely replaced often enough. If you’re guilty of wearing a lacy thong until it’s holey as hell or continuing to pull on those threadbare cotton hipsters when they’re way past their prime, you are definitely not alone. Especially if you’re in a relationship and getting laid on the regs, it’s an easy rut to fall into letting your lingerie drawer fall into disarray and drudgery.

Fortunately, underwear isn’t typically a major investment. For the price of a few months of lattes or several boozy brunches, you can easily upgrade your underwear collection and give it the refresh it deserves. Because even if no one else sees it, you know whether you’re wearing something cute and comfy, or stretched-thin, pill-y, and gray. With Valentine’s Day approaching, now’s the perfect time to give your panty collection a little love—for yourself, not for anyone else.