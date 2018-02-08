StyleCaster
25 Carry-On Bags That Will Make You the Most Stylish Traveler Around

25 Carry-On Bags That Will Make You the Most Stylish Traveler Around

STYLECASTER | Luxe Luggage Guide
Photo: Getty Images

With winter getaways on the brain, many of us are scouring the web and rummaging through stores to try and find the perfect carry-on bag. Compact, rolling, and sized to fit most airlines’ standard overhead storage maximums, the carry-on is easily the most important piece in most luggage collections. And not only is it practical (you have to own one if you want to go anywhere!), but it also has the potential to be very chic, if you pick right.

Whether you’re looking to spend big on a luxe carry-on or trying to find something reasonable (yet cute) so you can spend more on vaca, having a bag that’s functional, sturdy, and high-quality is key to making a sometimes stressful flying experience smooth sailing. From suitcases small enough to pass the overhead cabin test to weekenders you can use when you’re headed for a shorter trip (that will also fit in the overhead compartment, or even under your plane seat), there’s a perfect carry-on for every woman and any trip.

Ready to hit the road in style? Click through the slideshow ahead to shop our current favorite carry-on options.

Herschel Supply Co. trade hard shell carry-on luggage, $150 at Urban Outfitters

Anthropologie Deep Sea weekender bag, $118 at Anthropologie

LATITU royal purple Venezia weekender, $2835 at LATITU

CALPAK Astyll carry-on luggage, $125 at Urban Outfitters

Away The Carry-On, $225 at Away

CALPAK Luggage Astyll carry-on spinner, $125 at Nordstrom Rack

Deux Lux Annabelle weekend bag, $145 at Nordstrom Rack

LATITU blush pink Kobenhavn holdall, $895 at LATITU

Anthropologie floral overlay weekender bag, $98 at Anthropologie

Free People amber brushed metallic carry-on, $135 at Free People

Lulus Stay the Night black weekender bag, $43 at Lulus

Ban.do Pink Available for Weekend duffle bag, $60 at TOBI

Rebecca Minkoff So Connected luggage, $255 at Rebecca Minkoff

Herschel Supply Co Trade carry-on, $150 at Revolve

Tumi International expandable carry on suitcase, $525 at Shopbop

Balenciaga Blanket floral weekender bag, $1835 at Saks Off Fifth

Maaji travel weekender bag, $139 at Revolve

Madewell The Transport Weekender in canvas, $148 at Shopbop

The Nylon Weekender, $78 at Everlane

Amuse Society Roadtrip cream and black woven weekender, $95 at Lulus

Cleobella Orly Weekender, $398 at Revolve

Tommy Hilfiger Julia camo extra-large weekender, $148 at Macys

Current Mood faux bougie weekender, $45 at Dolls Kill

Billabong Compass weekender, $45 at Zappos

Deux Lux Hazel embossed velvet weekender, $145 at Bloomingdales

