23 Cute Water Bottles You’ll Want to Carry Everywhere

I’m horrible at staying hydrated. I’m not kidding—I almost never remember to drink water, and when I finally do, I’m usually so parched all I can do is sit down and chug. For me, staying hydrated feels a lot like weekly meal prep, daily exercise, and regular trips to the grocery store: It’s a thing I know I should be doing because it’s good for me, but I just can’t get in the habit of actually doing it.
Thankfully, a couple recent lifestyle changes have me drinking water much more frequently. The first: I bought a cute water bottle (this silver one from S’well) to keep in my living room, so I remember to drink water when I’m at home. The second: I bought a cute water bottle (this white one from Soma) to keep on my desk, so I remember to drink water when I’m at the office.
These cute water bottles have served as a lifeline for me (and my poor, dehydrated body). Not only do they keep hydration at top-of-mind, but they’re also nice to look at—I don’t dread keeping them out in the open at the office or at home. In fact, I actually like having them around; weirdly enough, they serve as cute-yet-practical decor for my desk and end table.
Here, 23 incredibly cute water bottles you can shop online right now. Because it doesn’t matter whether you share in my hydration struggles or have the whole regularly-drinking-water thing on lock—everyone needs a cute water bottle (or in my case, two cute water bottles).
Ban.do Work It Out Water Bottle, $20
A water bottle that truly understands you.
Ban.do Work It Out Water Bottle, $20 at Amazon.
Amazon.
Longemity Devotion Gem-Water Bottle, $80
Get your crystal fix with this this gem-filled water bottle.
Longemity Devotion Gem-Water Bottle, $80 at Anthropologie.
Anthropologie.
S'well + Athleta Premium Water Bottle, $49
This rose gold water bottle is too pretty.
S'well + Athleta Premium Water Bottle, $49 at Athleta.
Athleta.
DRIPP WTR Glass Water Bottle, $17
A millennial pink water bottle that won't slip out of your hand when you start sweating.
DRIPP WTR Glass Water Bottle, $17 at Amazon.
Amazon.
Rifle Paper Co. x Corkcicle Water Bottle, $36
I don't know which of these floral prints I like more. (I guess I'll just have to buy both.)
Rifle Paper Co. x Corkcicle Water Bottle, $36 at Anthropologie.
Anthropologie.
KOR ONE Water Bottle, $25
Not only is this water bottle incredibly sleek, but it's also thoughtfully designed. Its cushioned base and weighted cap make it easy to hold—plus, you don't have to worry about it falling over on slippery surfaces.
KOR ONE Water Bottle, $25 at KOR.
KOR.
Simple Modern Bolt Water Bottle, $12
A baby pink to baby blue gradient? Yes, please.
Simple Modern Bolt Water Bottle, $12 at Amazon.
Amazon.
Play Nice Work It Out Water Bottle, $15
I'm a sucker for a graphic print.
Play Nice Work It Out Water Bottle, $15 at Ban.do.
Ban.do.
Deluxe Cool It Water Bottle, $30
Who knew a water bottle could look so ... elegant?
Deluxe Cool It Water Bottle, $30 at Ban.do.
Ban.do.
Kate Spade Glitter Water Bottle, $30
This sparkly water bottle will surely keep you going on a dreary day.
Kate Spade Glitter Water Bottle, $30 at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom.
Manna Wai Glass Water Bottle, $15
This minimalist water bottle will pair perfectly with any outfit.
Manna Wai Glass Water Bottle, $15 at Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
Ban.do Lady of Leisure Water Bottle, $20
Who can resist a pink floral?
Ban.do Lady of Leisure Water Bottle, $20 at Amazon.
Amazon.
Bkr Water Bottle, $48
This small glass water bottle is equal parts cute and practical.
Bkr Water Bottle, $48 at Urban Outfitters.
Urban Outfitters.
S'well Milky Way Water Bottle, $35
This iridescent water bottle is so pretty you'll want to carry it with you everywhere.
S'well Milky Way Water Bottle, $35 at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom.
Vremi Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $12
One look at that punchy pink bottle will energize you enough to hit the gym.
Vremi Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $12 at Amazon.
Amazon.
Glitter Bomb Water Bottle, $26
One of Ban.do's top-selling items.
Glitter Bomb Water Bottle, $26 at Ban.do.
Ban.do.
Thermos Tritan Hydration Bottle, $10
For the shopper looking for something a little simpler.
Thermos Tritan Hydration Bottle, $10 at Amazon.
Amazon.
Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle, $10
This bottle also comes in lime green and aqua.
Contigo Jackson Reusable Water Bottle, $10 at Amazon.
Amazon.
Fifty/Fifty Water Bottle, $25
You can toss this vacuum-sealed water bottle in your bag without worrying about it spilling everywhere.
Fifty/Fifty Water Bottle, $25 at Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
Manna Glass Water Bottle, $15
For the shopper who's really into prints—and bamboo lids.
Manna Glass Water Bottle, $15 at Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
Kate Spade New York Water Bottle, $30
Who can say no to a tiny millennial pink water bottle with a clever saying on it?
Kate Spade New York Water Bottle, $30 at Amazon.
Amazon.
CamelBak Eddy Water Bottle, $14
Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
Soma Glass Water Bottle, $30
I kid you not—this delightfully simple water bottle is sitting on my desk right now.
Soma Glass Water Bottle, $30 at Amazon.
Amazon.