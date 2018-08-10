StyleCaster
17 Cute Greeting Cards for Every Summer Wedding, Birthday or Event

by
Per usual, summer is flying by. If you’re like most people, that means you’ve made a serious dent in your greeting card collection with all the weddings, bachelorette parties, bridal and baby showers, birthdays and general festivities this magical season typically involves. And since it’s pretty annoying to be caught without the right stationary or greeting card for a special occasion (the fluorescent-lit Hallmark aisle is one of the more depressing on this planet), we’ve curated a bunch to just order right now. Because you know what? You’ll totally use them—whether it’s this season or next.

Ahead, we found adorably illustrated cards that are cheeky enough for your smart-aleck friend, vibrant wedding cards that feel celebratory instead of stiff, floral printed thank-you notes that are pretty enough to please your conservative grandma, and a pineapple sunglasses birthday card that turns a 5×4″ piece of paper into actual art.

Go on and order one, two, or the whole lot. Our motto: It’s always better to have a chic, original card on hand to make special occasions more stylish, memorable and personal.

Tropical Print
Bold and beautiful.

$36 for set of 10, at Paper Culture

Photo: Paper Culture.
Relax Birthday
For the glam diva in your life.

$5 apiece, at Rifle Paper Co.

Photo: Rifle Paper Co.
Heart Strings Card
For the music lover you love.

$6 apiece, at Pink Olive

Photo: Pink Olive.
Modern Bouquet
Elegant, but not boring.

$29 for 10, at Paper Culture

Photo: Paper Culture.
Congrats Flower Card
Hand-drawn on cotton paper and pretty as can be.

$6 apiece, at Pink Olive

Photo: Pink Olive.
Smile Rainbow
Happiness in an envelope.

$5 apiece, at Rifle Paper Co.

Photo: Rifle Paper Co.
Bottoms Up Card
The perfect card for your favorite beach bum.

$6 apiece, at Pink Olive

Photo: Pink Olive.
Flamingo Thank You Card
As unique and special as the person you give it to.

$5 apiece, at ThePaperVioletShoppe/Etsy

Photo: ThePaperVioletShoppe/Etsy.
Pineapple Sunglasses Birthday Card
For the coolest person you know.

$5 apiece, at StationeryBakery/Etsy

Photo: StationeryBakery/Etsy.
Paddle to Bliss Wedding Card
For the adventurous couple getting hitched.

$6 apiece, at Pink Olive

Photo: Pink Olive.
Thank You Outlines
Personalize this cute, modern set.

$25 for 15, at Minted

Photo: Minted.
Welcome to the Jungle Baby Card
A baby card die-hard rock fan parents will appreciate.

$6 apiece, at Pink Olive

Photo: Pink Olive.
Swimsuit Summer Birthday Card
The embodiment of summer.

$3 apiece, at FemCards/Etsy

Photo: FemCards/Etsy.
Well Done Burger Card
Excellent for any friend except the vegetarians.

$6 apiece, at Pink Olive

Photo: Pink Olive.
Main Squeeze Card
Simple, true and cute as hell.

$6 apiece, at Pink Olive

Photo: Pink Olive.
Rooting For You Card
Guaranteed to give good juju to whoever gets it.

$6 apiece, at Pink Olive

Photo: Pink Olive.
Rainbow Cake Wedding Card
Love comes in all colors.

$6 apiece, at Pink Olive

Photo: Pink Olive.

