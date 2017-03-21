Your Ultimate Guide to Spring’s Best Dresses

Whether you rock them with sneakers or coordinate them with your favorite heels, cute spring dresses are about as versatile as they come. Still cold out? Throw on a pair of tights or layer a turtleneck underneath. Finally getting warm? Go bare-legged and add a denim jacket.

And while there are endless variations of colors, patterns, and fabrications to choose from, there are a few silhouettes to look out for to build a solid spring wardrobe around. The slip dress, for instance, has been one of designers’ favorite styles to interpret this season, and you’ll find choices high and low in printed silks and slinky satins. Off-the-shoulder dresses continue their reign of popularity, with flouncy gingham options you can wear well into the dog days of summer, and trim knit versions that would look great with a pair of boots.

Even if your style skews more classic, you’ll find plenty to love among the shifts and A-line styles—strategically draped waists, voluminous pleats, lace-up fronts—and for off-duty days, the T-shirt dress is (or at least should be) a universal crowd-pleaser.

Click through to study up on the seven silhouettes we’re loving for this season.

Originally published April 2016. Updated March 2017.