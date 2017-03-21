Your Ultimate Guide to Spring’s Best Dresses

Whether you rock them with sneakers or coordinate them with your favorite heels, cute spring dresses are about as versatile as they come. Still cold out? Throw on a pair of tights or layer a turtleneck underneath. Finally getting warm? Go bare-legged and add a denim jacket.
And while there are endless variations of colors, patterns, and fabrications to choose from, there are a few silhouettes to look out for to build a solid spring wardrobe around. The slip dress, for instance, has been one of designers’ favorite styles to interpret this season, and you’ll find choices high and low in printed silks and slinky satins. Off-the-shoulder dresses continue their reign of popularity, with flouncy gingham options you can wear well into the dog days of summer, and trim knit versions that would look great with a pair of boots.
Even if your style skews more classic, you’ll find plenty to love among the shifts and A-line styles—strategically draped waists, voluminous pleats, lace-up fronts—and for off-duty days, the T-shirt dress is (or at least should be) a universal crowd-pleaser.
Click through to study up on the seven silhouettes we’re loving for this season.
Originally published April 2016. Updated March 2017.
A-Line
Listen: The fit-and-flare is popular for a reason. With a trim waist and slightly flouncy skirt, it flatters a wide range of figures—and in a modern print or classic color, there's no reason it has to look obvious.
Off-the-Shoulder
We've sung the praises of this clavicle-baring style before, and our reasoning still stands. It's pretty, easy to wear, and looks just as good on a city sidewalk as it does on the French Riviera (well, almost).
Pinafore
The best layering piece you'll buy this spring, the jumper-style dress has grown up a lot since we were kids. Pair it with a striped long-sleeve shirt for an Alexa Chung vibe, or add a collared shirt for a subversive schoolgirl look.
Shift
This work-friendly standby has a slimmer skirt than the A-line, but still isn't tight tight—in a mini length (paired with block heels, perhaps?) it'll make your legs look extra-long.
Slip
Slinky, sexy, and totally OK to wear several (weekend) days in a row, the slip excels both as a layering piece—just add a turtleneck or a tee—or as a stand-alone dress.
Tank
Form-fitting but not quite bodycon, this season's tank dress lets you flaunt your figure without going full Kardashian. We like them best midi length and slightly sporty.
T-Shirt
Once you find your ideal T-shirt dress, you'll never want to take it off. Easily dressed up or down, this style is guaranteed to become a wardrobe MVP.
