31 Cute Relationship Quotes We Can’t Get Enough Of

It’s OK to admit that you love sappy, cute love quotes. We all do. There’s a reason everyone still talks about “The Notebook” 13 years after it was released.

But make no bones about it, relationships—be it with a partner, a friend or a family member—are hard. This is where a sense of humor and cute relationship quotes come in handy.

Spoken by fictional characters, singers, writers, actors, and more, sometimes the perfect quote is all you need to understand that you’re not alone in feeling however you’re feeling right now. Here, 31 cute relationship quotes that any modern romantic will love. Set them as your iPhone wallpapers, use them as captions on your Instagram photos or just keep them in the back of your mind.

“The most exciting, challenging and significant relationship of all is the one you have with yourself.” —Carrie Bradshaw

“Don’t settle for a relationship that won’t let you be yourself.” —Oprah Winfrey

“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” ―Linda Grayson

“The best way to mend a broken heart is time and girlfriends.” —Gwyneth Paltrow

“I suffer from girlnextdooritis, where the guy is friends with you and that’s it.” —Taylor Swift

“Just because someone is single doesn’t mean they’re lonely. Some people are in relationships and they’ve forgotten what happiness is.” —Drake

“Being deeply loved by someone gives you the strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” —Lao Tzu

“No girl should ever forget that she doesn’t need anyone who doesn’t need her.”—Marilyn Monroe

“She’s my friend because we both know what’s like to have people be jealous of us.” —Cher Horowitz

“In my own relationships, I know that I should break up with someone who doesn’t encourage me to be strong and make my own choices and do what’s best in my life, so if you’re dating someone who doesn’t want you to be the best person you can be, you shouldn’t be dating them.” —Veronica Roth

“I don’t know any of us who are in relationships that are totally honest—it doesn’t exist.” —Richard Gere

“We accept the love we think we deserve.” —Stephen Chbosky

“There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.” —Jane Austen

“Three things I want in a relationship: Eyes that won’t cry, lips that won’t lie, and love that won’t die.” —Wiz Khalifa

“Never love anyone who treats you like you’re ordinary.” —Oscar Wilde

“It’s the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter.” ―Marlene Dietrich

“Don’t you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can’t be exactly who you are.” —Lady Gaga

“A good friend knows all your stories. A best friend helped you write them.” —Unknown

“Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family—in another city.” —George Burns

“What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” ―Aristotle

“After a while, you just want to be with the one who makes you laugh.” —Mr. Big

“You don’t choose your family. They are God’s gift to you, as you are to them.” —Desmond Tutu

“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” —Elbert Hubbard

“That’s why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they’d call them something else.” ― Jim Baker, “Sixteen Candles”

“It is not a lack of love, but a lack of friendship that makes unhappy marriages.” ― Friedrich Nietzsche

“I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you.” ―Pocahontas

“What I feel like—’cause I wanna be married, of course—I feel like the type of girl I would be with is a fellow superhero. So we get that ‘already flying and now we’re just flying together’ thing.” —Kanye West

“Don’t worry about the bitches.” —Jennifer Lawrence

“No matter how lovesick a woman is, she shouldn’t take the first pill that comes along.” —Joyce Brothers

“Love is grand. Divorce is a hundred grand.” —Unknown

“Soul mate: two little words, one big concept. A belief that someone, somewhere, is holding the key to your heart.” —Carrie Bradshaw

Originally published August 2016. Updated March 2017.