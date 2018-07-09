StyleCaster
Share

All I Want in Life Is a Really, Really Cute Flask

What's hot
StyleCaster

All I Want in Life Is a Really, Really Cute Flask

Lindsey Lanquist
by
All I Want in Life Is a Really, Really Cute Flask
13 Start slideshow
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.

Ever since Rihanna (iconicly) brought a bedazzled flask with her to the 2017 Grammy Awards, I’ve been convinced I need one, too. I’m not the kind of person who even carries a clutch to parties, because I get tired of holding something (read: anything that isn’t a drink) for hours on end. But a flask—especially a bejeweled one—is the kind of party-friendly accessory I can get behind.

MORE: Rihanna Just Launched an 11-Piece Sex Accessory Line, and We Want All of It

Think about it: Not only does a cute flask work as a substitute purse (well, aesthetically, at least), but it also works as, you know, a flask. You never have to wait in line at a too-crowded bar just to get your hands on a watered-down, overpriced cocktail; you just have to look down and sip the drink you’ve brought with you. It’s like a party-on-the-go—except one that matches your outfit.

Plus, anyone who sees you will be thinking, “Look at her, she’s the kind of bold, fun person who brings a bedazzled flask with her when she goes out.” And aren’t you just dying—at least a little bit—to be that girl?

MORE: 10 Hit Songs That You Didn’t Know Were Almost Sung by Rihanna

The thing is, for the whole cute-flask-as-accessory thing to work, you have to find a genuinely cute flask. And that ain’t easy. Most flasks are made for bachelors and groomsmen, and those that are designed for women tend to skew a little, shall I say, hot pink and monogrammed? (Not terrible, but not the Rihanna-worthy flask I’m looking for.)

That said, there are a select few flasks on the market that are bold, fun, and actually cute. Flip through the slideshow below to check them out, and start planning your own Rihanna moment. (I know I am.)

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Girls with Class Flask, $10
Girls with Class Flask, $10

This millennial pink flask speaks for itself.

Girls with Class Flask, $10 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Kate Spade Two of a Kind Flask, $40
Kate Spade Two of a Kind Flask, $40

I'm not sure what's cuter—this flask's pithy catchphrase or its gold lid.

Kate Spade Two of a Kind Flask, $40 at Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

Photo: Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Bejeweled Flask, $18
Bejeweled Flask, $18

This is as close to Rihanna's bedazzled flask as you're getting.

Bejeweled Flask, $18 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Visol Gabriella Plaid Wrap Flask, $21
Visol Gabriella Plaid Wrap Flask, $21

To match your Burberry crossbody.

Visol Gabriella Plaid Wrap Flask, $21 at eFlasks.

Photo: eFlasks.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Black Oak Flask, $60
Black Oak Flask, $60

For the flask-carrier who exclusively wears black.

Black Oak Flask, $60 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Hawaii Antique Map Flask, $19
Hawaii Antique Map Flask, $19

Not from Hawaii? Shop this Etsy retailer to snag a map flask from Brooklyn, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Portland—or international destinations like Havana, Vienna, and Cannes.

Hawaii Antique Map Flask, $19 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Rose Gold Flask, $32
Rose Gold Flask, $32

Who can resist rose gold anything?

Rose Gold Flask, $32 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Floral Flask, $15
Floral Flask, $15

Perfect for Spring.

Floral Flask, $15 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Custom Leather Flask, $32
Custom Leather Flask, $32

The embossed leather on this flask is next-level.

Custom Leather Flask, $32 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Hip Flask, $28
Hip Flask, $28

The Zazzle store behind this flask is full of tongue-in-cheek retro flasks just like this one. 

Hip Flask, $28 at Zazzle.

Photo: Zazzle.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Kate Spade Silver Street Flask, $40
Kate Spade Silver Street Flask, $40

So every hour can be happy hour.

Kate Spade Silver Street Flask, $40 at Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

Photo: Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Faded Flask, $30
Faded Flask, $30

Super kitsch. But I mean, you're carrying a flask. Why not go all out?

Faded Flask, $30 at Etsy.

Photo: Etsy.
STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Electroplated Flask, $14
Electroplated Flask, $14

Can't decide whether I'm more into this one or the bedazzled one. Guess I'll have to buy both!

Electroplated Flask, $14 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Most Game-Changing Beauty Products of 2018 So Far

The Most Game-Changing Beauty Products of 2018 So Far
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Girls with Class Flask, $10
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Kate Spade Two of a Kind Flask, $40
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Bejeweled Flask, $18
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Visol Gabriella Plaid Wrap Flask, $21
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Black Oak Flask, $60
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Hawaii Antique Map Flask, $19
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Rose Gold Flask, $32
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Floral Flask, $15
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Custom Leather Flask, $32
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Hip Flask, $28
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Kate Spade Silver Street Flask, $40
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Faded Flask, $30
  • STYLECASTER | 13 Actually Cute Flasks You'll Want to Carry Everywhere | Electroplated Flask, $14
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share