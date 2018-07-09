All I Want in Life Is a Really, Really Cute Flask

Ever since Rihanna (iconicly) brought a bedazzled flask with her to the 2017 Grammy Awards, I’ve been convinced I need one, too. I’m not the kind of person who even carries a clutch to parties, because I get tired of holding something (read: anything that isn’t a drink) for hours on end. But a flask—especially a bejeweled one—is the kind of party-friendly accessory I can get behind.

Think about it: Not only does a cute flask work as a substitute purse (well, aesthetically, at least), but it also works as, you know, a flask. You never have to wait in line at a too-crowded bar just to get your hands on a watered-down, overpriced cocktail; you just have to look down and sip the drink you’ve brought with you. It’s like a party-on-the-go—except one that matches your outfit.

Plus, anyone who sees you will be thinking, “Look at her, she’s the kind of bold, fun person who brings a bedazzled flask with her when she goes out.” And aren’t you just dying—at least a little bit—to be that girl?

The thing is, for the whole cute-flask-as-accessory thing to work, you have to find a genuinely cute flask. And that ain’t easy. Most flasks are made for bachelors and groomsmen, and those that are designed for women tend to skew a little, shall I say, hot pink and monogrammed? (Not terrible, but not the Rihanna-worthy flask I’m looking for.)

That said, there are a select few flasks on the market that are bold, fun, and actually cute. Flip through the slideshow below to check them out, and start planning your own Rihanna moment. (I know I am.)