17 Very Cute Bath Mats That Will Convince You to Upgrade Yours Immediately

I’m a big proponent of bathroom decor. The bathroom is one of the first rooms you visit when you wake up, one of the last places you go before falling asleep, and depending on your cooking habits, you might end up spending more time in there than in your kitchen. All this is to say: Bathrooms are inevitable, so you might as well make yours cute.
Shower curtains are a great (and obvious) place to start. It’s easy to find a statement curtain in a bright, bold print—one that makes your bathroom feel homier and less like a cave you want to avoid at all costs. But once you’ve taken that step, where to next?
Easy: Find a genuinely cute bath mat.
Anyone who’s ever slipped stepping out of the shower knows a bath mat is an absolute necessity. But just because something’s necessary doesn’t mean it can’t be cute. (I mean, that’s the entire point I was making earlier about bathroom decor, right?)
Thankfully, there are tons—and I mean tons—of cute bath mats on the market. Right now, my roommates and I have two that we swap out every few weeks. (What? Bath mats need to be washed, too.) Both go great with our printed blue shower curtain, and they’ll pair just as well with some Etsy prints we’ve had our eyes on.
Flip through the below slideshow to see 17 of the cutest bath mats we’ve found (and, yes, both of my bath mats are included). Whether you’re looking for a statement mat that’ll brighten up your space or something more minimal to complement your bold shower curtain, you’re sure to find it right here.
Get Naked Floral Bath Mat
This adorable tongue-in-cheek mat is one of the two my roommates and I own.
Get Naked floral bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
All Over Palm Bath Mat
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Cold Picnic Boob Bath Mat
I mean.
Cold Picnic boob bath mat, $60 at ban.do
Photo:
ban.do.
Geo Runner Bath Mat
The perfect complement to any shower curtain—printed or solid.
Geo runner bath mat, $49 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Quiet Town Topanga Kilim Bath Rug
For the person who wants their bathroom all white—with a pop (or two) of color.
Quiet Town Topanga Kilim bath rug, $62 at West Elm
Photo:
West Elm.
Berber Bath Mat
A bath mat that will immediately elevate your space.
Berber bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Au Naturale Bath Mat
Cute, right? And neutral enough to go with anything.
Au Naturale bath mat, $34 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Lagoon Chevron Bath Rug
Bold colors will keep any bathroom—no matter how cramped—from feeling like a straight-up cave.
Lagoon Chevron bath rug, $25 at Target
Photo:
Target.
Tufted Dot Bath Mat
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Striped Bath Rug
Perfectly minimal (and a little bit bold).
Striped bath rug, $20 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Get Naked Bath Mat
This is the other bath mat I own. (Apparently, I have a thing for bath mats that say "get naked.") If you're not into mauve, click through to find the same mat in black and white.
Get Naked bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Tasseled Diamond Woven Bath Rug
It has tassels.
Tasseled Diamond woven bath rug, $25 at Target
Photo:
Target.
Good Vibes Bath Rug
Beach house kitsch in the best possible way.
Good Vibes bath rug, $17 at Pier 1 Imports
Photo:
Pier 1 Imports.
Winky Eye Bath Mat
A bath mat that'll make you want to wink every time you look at yourself in the mirror.
Winky Eye bath mat, $29 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
You Look Good Bath Mat
Because sometimes you just need a reminder.
You Look Good bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Kate Spade Daisy Place Bath Rug
Yup, even Kate Spade got in on the bath mat movement.
Kate Spade Daisy Place bath rug, $40 at Macy's
Photo:
Macy's.
The Loo Bath Mat
Leave it to Anthropologie to create a bath mat that's clever, elegant, and a little bit silly at the same damn time.
The Loo bath mat, $39 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.