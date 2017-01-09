StyleCaster
Share

31 Adorable Animals in Sweaters

What's hot
StyleCaster

31 Adorable Animals in Sweaters

by
27 Shares
31 Adorable Animals in Sweaters
31 Start slideshow
Photo: Sunflower Farm

Imagine a world where a 650 lb. pig roams freely throughout a house, or where a cat rides a motorcycle, or where a panda bear frolics in the freshly fallen snow, and politics and tragedies and perps ceased to exist. Wouldn’t it be grand?

This world exists. It is my Facebook newsfeed.

MORE: The 20 Cutest Animal Instagram Accounts

By the end of 2016, I had unfollowed the vast majority of my friends’ feeds on Facebook (sorry guys, it’s not you, it’s me) given all of the controversial/sad/frustrating subject matter, save for a few who religiously posted photos and videos of animals so cute they could make even the most cold-hearted among us weep uncontrollably (and if not, well, I’m judging you).

So in an effort to increase your positive emotion and help us all temporarily forget the perils of the world, here’s the only thing cuter than cute animals: cute animals in sweaters. You’re welcome.

MORE: 10 Baby Animal Videos to Remedy Your Seasonal Affective Disorder

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31

Photo: Sunflower Farm

Photo: instagram / @cuteanimalpicsgalore
Photo: instagram / @merlin_manhattan
Photo: instagram / @boochaces
Photo: instagram / @stacylondonreal
Photo: instagram / @thebabyanimals
Photo: instagram / @boochaces
Photo: instagram / @glossier
Photo: instagram / @boochaces
Photo: instagram / @thedrivenewyork
Photo: instagram / @myhigherstandard
Photo: instagram / @albieluckdragon
Photo: instagram / @underpantsthedog

Photo: Flickr/Effunia

Photo: Edgar's Mission

Photo: Visit Scotland

Photo: Edgar's Mission

Photo: Sunflower Farm

Photo: Tumblr/Troublebun

Photo: Edgar's Mission

Photo: Etsy/bagsandmorebypam

Photo: Sunflower Farm

Photo: instagram / @kingkong_vely
Photo: instagram / @winnythecorgi
Photo: instagram / @this_girl_is_a_squirrel
Photo: instagram / @cuteanimalshow
Photo: instagram / @bettylittlepiddles

Photo: Sunflower Farm

Photo: instagram / @mrssizzle
Photo: instagram / @thescarlettwetter
Photo: instagram / @millathecat

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Better With or Without: Celebs Wearing Glasses

Better With or Without: Celebs Wearing Glasses
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share