What are Custom-Fit Condoms and are They Worth Trying?

Condoms aren’t everyone’s favorite method of birth control. In fact, there are several common complaints about condoms, including their contribution to diminishing sensation, their discomfort and their poor fit. According to a statement from myONE Perfect Fit, most condoms are almost 7 inches long, which is more than an inch too long for the average penis, which is 5.57 inches. The company cited a study with a sample of 1,661 American men in which nearly 83 percent of the participants had a penis shorter than the average condom.

And a note on size for those who are curious: Only 2.28 percent of the male population has an abnormally small penis, and that same percentage translates to those who have an abnormally large penis.

While currently, only a third of American men wear condoms (likely due to the sizing issues for a lot of those who don’t), the company myONE Perfect Fit has created a custom-fit condom to ensure sexual safety and health. The company, based in Boston, has launched 60 different sizes with 10 different lengths and nine circumferences.

The company’s president Davin Wedel told The New York Times that within hours of going on sale, customers had “ordered condoms in all 60 sizes.” One of the quirks of the company is that they randomize lettering and numbers to title the condom sizes. Instead of ordering a size in inches or centimeters, the size may be called B17, for example.

The company has been in the process of becoming available in the United States since 2011. The FDA, ASTM International and ISO prevented the company from moving forward earlier because of their view on condoms being a medical device and specific regulations related to that.

Various condom sizes have been available in other countries, but American standards allowed for a small group of lengths and widths. The company worked alongside the FDA and researchers to create a concise and concrete study to prove that one size does not fit all.

Moreover, STIs are on the rise. Condom use and protection is important. A 2016 CDC report found that 1.59 million cases of chlamydia, 468,000 cases of gonorrhea and almost 28,000 cases of syphilis have impacted people.

Can Proper Sizing Up the Odds of a Partner Wearing a Condom During Sex?

The company urges individuals with a penis to wear condoms—there can be no more excuses of improper fit and discomfort—60 to 70 percent of condom users complain about the condom being too long and tight around the base of the penis, causing loss of erection. MyONE Fit also explains on their website that other condoms only fit 12 percent of men properly.

MyONE Fit isn’t the first of its kind, however. Condom companies seem to be creating new size options for all types of grande, venti and trenta sizes. But with the start of a custom-size condom company, men may be able to get the correct idea about how to accurately, and without shame, shop for condoms.

How Does myONE Perfect Fit Work?

Customers are able to print out a FitKit which helps those who will be wearing the condom figure out their accurate size. If preferred, a customer can also type in their custom measurements. Moreover, past condom purchases will help those at the company find a perfect match. Condoms are shipped in discrete packaging and come in packs of six, 12 and 24. The company also sells regular condoms and lubrication as well.

What’s in it for Women?

The Indian Council of Medical Research found that 20 percent of condoms fail because they aren’t the right size for the wearer.

The company brands itself as a production of better and safer pleasure products. This includes new technology that can enhance pleasure but also provide safety for all parties involved. By making sex safer, the company hopes to make sex more fun. Their educational portion includes imperative articles for sexually active people and how those wearing condoms can provide a better conversation surrounding sex. Women benefit from myONE Fit because the conversation is beginning outside of the bedroom among researchers and professionals who see the importance of safe sex.

The bespoke condoms are receiving a bit of criticism—as men may still find the process too “complicated,” or “tiresome,” but the company hopes to educate and help men keep their bodies and their partner’s bodies safe.

Wedel said in a statement about his company: “MyONE has the potential to change people’s perception of condoms and ultimately, reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and STI occurrences.”

While the average condom may work for you and your partner, it’s essential to stay protected, and why not take advantage of new technology while we have it? Just like your morning coffee or a bra size, one size does not fit all. Catering to length, width and girth are pertinent in creating a comfortable fit for a penis, and therefore encouraging safe sex for everyone involved.

By S. Nicole Lane

Originally posted on SheKnows.com