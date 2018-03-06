Curvy Model Jordyn Woods Slammed for Promoting Weight-Loss Drink on Instagram

As a curvy model, Jordyn Woods is known as one of the most prominent voices in the fashion industry’s body-positivity movement. So fans were rightfully confused when they saw the 20-year-old, who you might also know as Kylie Jenner‘s right-hand woman on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” promote a weight-loss drink on Instagram.

Woods came under fire on Monday when she posted a paid Instagram video shilling Boom Bod, a supplement which dissolves in water and promises weight loss and increased energy in seven days. The video featured Woods explaining the benefits of Boom Bod, while showing her followers a clear view of the package, which included phrases like “weight loss shot drink sensation” and “7 day achiever.” Woods also noted that he hadn’t tried the supplement yet, but was excited to.

“I normally never do this,” Woods said in the video. “But because I’m taking you along with me on my fitness journey, I wanted to let you know about these Boom Bod 7-day achiever that I’m going to start trying tomorrow.”

Immediately, Woods was slammed for shilling a weight-loss drink, despite her history as a body-positivity activist and a curvy model who has collaborated with Ashley Graham and Addition Elle, a size-inclusive lingerie brand.

Many have accused Boom Bod—and other weight-loss supplements like Fit Tea and Flat Tummy Tea (two Kardashian-Jenner favorites)—of crash-dieting its customers, instead of boosting their energy and metabolism. As Revelist pointed out, “diet teas” like Boom Bod typically include glucomann, a dietary fiber, which makes those who consumer it fuller faster, dangerously restricting the nutrients and calories they intake.

Knowing this, many followers expressed their “disappointment” in seeing Woods shill a weight-loss supplement. A few comments included:

“Disappointing post. You are famed for being curvy, a role model and an example that you can still be beautiful without promoting unrealistic body types…”

“it’s interesting that you talk about how you are proud to be a model who isnt a size 2 but you promote loosing weight to so many young girls that look up to you.”

“Thought you promoted body positivity.”

Though it’s Woods’s choice to promote and post whatever she wants on Instagram, there is something to be said about the disconnect in her role as body-positivity activist and her post shilling a weight-loss drink. Woods has yet to respond to the criticism, but her followers have made it very clear that they are not proud.