19 Office-Appropriate Ways to Style Your Favorite Crop Top

A crop top at the office? As if! Not so fast—though your instincts might tell you an office crop top is a big no-no, in some professions, wearing a crop top to work isn’t off-base at all.

When I first entered the workforce (and granted, I work in fashion), I quickly realized I didn’t have to have two separate wardrobes—one for work and one for play. Since my job was aesthetically inclined, I could actually wear many of my weekend pieces—namely, crop tops—to and from the office as I pleased, which made putting together day-to-night looks a whole lot easier.

If you, too, are one of the lucky ones who’s able to wear a crop top to the office without causing a fuss, take full advantage. A little sartorial creativity will take your crop top from Friday night out to Monday morning meeting; the trick is to style your crop with pieces that already live in your work rotation. Think: chic suite attire, high-waisted trousers and trusty button-down blouses.

Basically, you want to bridge the gap (both literally and figuratively) between your crop top and your go-to work clothes.

Ahead, we have 19 office-approved ways to rock your favorite crop top. Whether you choose to layer a blazer over your crop top, wear a button-down under it or find a high-waisted pants that’ll meet your crop halfway, trust us when we say it’s possible to wear your favorite crop top and look professional, too.

layering blazers over your crop top, wearing button-downs under it or finding high-waisted pants that’ll meet your crop halfway.