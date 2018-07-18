19 Office-Appropriate Ways to Style Your Favorite Crop Top

A crop top at the office? As if! Not so fast—though your instincts might tell you an office crop top is a big no-no, in some professions, wearing a crop top to work isn’t off-base at all.
When I first entered the workforce (and granted, I work in fashion), I quickly realized I didn’t have to have two separate wardrobes—one for work and one for play. Since my job was aesthetically inclined, I could actually wear many of my weekend pieces—namely, crop tops—to and from the office as I pleased, which made putting together day-to-night looks a whole lot easier.
If you, too, are one of the lucky ones who’s able to wear a crop top to the office without causing a fuss, take full advantage. A little sartorial creativity will take your crop top from Friday night out to Monday morning meeting; the trick is to style your crop with pieces that already live in your work rotation. Think: chic suite attire, high-waisted trousers and trusty button-down blouses.
Basically, you want to bridge the gap (both literally and figuratively) between your crop top and your go-to work clothes.
Ahead, we have 19 office-approved ways to rock your favorite crop top. Whether you choose to layer a blazer over your crop top, wear a button-down under it or find a high-waisted pants that’ll meet your crop halfway, trust us when we say it’s possible to wear your favorite crop top and look professional, too.
Suited Up
Style your crop with a power suit for an edgy, bold and completely cool office look.
Color Pop
Add a contrasting color under your crop for an unexpected pop.
The White Button-Down
Layer a classic white button-down under your favorite crop—then slip into your favorite pair of jeans—to create the perfect Casual Friday outfit.
Monochromatic
There is something about an entirely monochromatic look that screams chic. Match your entire look with your crop for a look you can wear from the office to, well, anywhere.
Long Layers
Wear your crop top with high-waisted flare pants and a long coat for a super elongating look.
Paperbag Pants
Paperbag pants are the perfect bottom for crop tops. Why? That top ruffle adds a couple extra inches of fabric that'll help you keep things totally office-appropriate.
Layer Love
Layer your crop over a shirt dress for a dynamic, textured look. If you're feeling adventurous, throw a mini skirt over the dress as well.
The Boxy Crop
Throw a loose, boxy crop top over any midi skirt you'll own, and you'll be set.
Pencil Skirt Pairing
Pair your crop top with a sleek pencil skirt. To make things edgier, throw on a pair of sneakers and an oversized jacket, too.
The T-Shirt Rule
Straps too thin for the office? No straps at all? Short crop top? No problemo—add a simple white tee under the top for a fresh new combo.
Triple Threat
Step 1: turtleneck. Step 2: polo. Step 3: crop top. And repeat.
The Jacket Crop
Switch things up and pair a zipped-up cropped jacket with your favorite trousers.
Cool Office Vibes
Oversized layers offer a contemporary take on business casual.
The Crop Skirt Set
A matching set can serves as separates—or look like a dress. If you want the latter, just wear the skirt higher on your waist (and belt it if you need to). Voila—two looks, one outfit.
90's Vibin'
Make Rachel Green proud with this Friends-worthy crop top, light-wash denim and oversized blazer combo.
Color Block
Keep things simple yet elevated with a black-and-white colorblock look.
Matchy Matchy
Match your crop and pants to create a pseudo-jumpsuit vibe.
The Dual Shirt
Layer your crop over a fitted nude shirt for an "almost" crop top outfit.
Mix and Match
Mix and match prints and colors, and tie the look together with a black crop top.
