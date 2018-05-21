30 Cute Crochet Finds That Add the Right Amount of Kitsch to Your Closet

Crochet is back, and we’re embracing our inner 70’s diva and preparing to rock the mini crochet dress or crop top this summer. We suggest pairing your new crochet dress with slides and a denim jacket on vacation, or a sexy mini skirt for a night out on the town. You can also easily incorporate the trend with summery accessories like sandals or handbags.

Whether you’re a risk-taker and a multi-colored piece is your thing (see slide 4), or a more subtle neutral is more up your alley (you’ll love the dress on slide 26)—you can find your perfect crochet match ahead.