8 Adventurous Sex Positions We Dare You to Try This Weekend

Slow, lazy sex on a rainy Sunday morning or tried-and-true positions that get the job done are necessary for a satisfying sex life, IMHO. They’re efficient, fun, and—hey, I’ll say it—easy. At least, easier than contorting yourself into a position that looks like it belongs in an advanced-level yoga class and trying to sync up with your partner so you can both get pleasure during the (complicated) deed.

And yet. Don’t you ever have those moments—even if they’re few and far between—when you just want to do something a little crazy? I’ll be real: For me, it happened recently when I was watching an epic “Game of Thrones” sex scene. I was like, um, I feel like the most boring sexual being on the face of the earth compared to what these characters are doing.

But despite being turned on, I wasn’t quite sure how to translate that motivation to try something new between the sheets with my fiancé. After all, no one (or at least most people I know) don’t have mental encyclopedias of sex positions—especially new ones—they can whip out and execute on command.

So, instead of trying to come up with the spontaneous, creative genius of a sex master or memorize outside-the-box new positions to test out with your S.O., we came up with a shortlist of crazy positions that are 100 percent worth the attempt. Yes, they’ll take some extra physical effort—but the challenge looks not only fun, but could be so worth it if you discover that it takes you to a whole new pleasure level.

Just be careful—if you’re not flexible, don’t have plenty of blankets and pillows around to support you in case you fall out of these poses, and aren’t at least mostly sober—these positions could be hazardous to your health. We don’t want anyone injuring themselves too badly in the name of getting off—don’t say you weren’t warned.