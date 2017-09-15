8 Adventurous Sex Positions We Dare You to Try This Weekend

Slow, lazy sex on a rainy Sunday morning or tried-and-true positions that get the job done are necessary for a satisfying sex life, IMHO. They’re efficient, fun, and—hey, I’ll say it—easy. At least, easier than contorting yourself into a position that looks like it belongs in an advanced-level yoga class and trying to sync up with your partner so you can both get pleasure during the (complicated) deed.
And yet. Don’t you ever have those moments—even if they’re few and far between—when you just want to do something a little crazy? I’ll be real: For me, it happened recently when I was watching an epic “Game of Thrones” sex scene. I was like, um, I feel like the most boring sexual being on the face of the earth compared to what these characters are doing.
But despite being turned on, I wasn’t quite sure how to translate that motivation to try something new between the sheets with my fiancé. After all, no one (or at least most people I know) don’t have mental encyclopedias of sex positions—especially new ones—they can whip out and execute on command.
So, instead of trying to come up with the spontaneous, creative genius of a sex master or memorize outside-the-box new positions to test out with your S.O., we came up with a shortlist of crazy positions that are 100 percent worth the attempt. Yes, they’ll take some extra physical effort—but the challenge looks not only fun, but could be so worth it if you discover that it takes you to a whole new pleasure level.
Just be careful—if you’re not flexible, don’t have plenty of blankets and pillows around to support you in case you fall out of these poses, and aren’t at least mostly sober—these positions could be hazardous to your health. We don’t want anyone injuring themselves too badly in the name of getting off—don’t say you weren’t warned.
Little Dipper
Whoever's on top is getting an arm working with this one, using a couch, bed, or chair to lift yourself up and down on top of the bottom partner's penis, sex toy, or strap-on.
The bottom partner can also use his or her hands to manually stimulate the top partner—or to help him or her move up and down when those arms get tired.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Twister
In this one, both partners' legs are fully wrapped around each other's torsos for major grinding potential.
Male/female and male/male couples can achieve penetration, while female/female couples can crank each other up with tons of friction and have some digital anal fun, too.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Worm
Top partners should mount bottom partners (and their penises or strap-ons) carefully here, from a vertical direction, before leaning forward, pushing their legs back and lying down.
This puts men's penises at an unusual angle, so be careful. Lesbian couples can use toys or simply the bottom partner's fingers to help the top partner get off.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Sockets
In this position, one partner is on their back (pictured on the right here), and the other is on their side.
Lesbian couples can grind and get serious pleasurable friction going, while couples involving one or two men should ensure that whoever's receiving penis penetration should be on their back for more comfort and ease.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
YMCA
Perhaps the most athletic of all these crazy positions, the headstand-inspired YMCA requires one partner to invert their body, using their arms to support themselves (as well as their partner to hold them up).
The sitting partner can give the inverted partner oral stimulation—and in theory, the inverted partner can do the same, though frankly, it might be a little too much multitasking. Stay safe!
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Bumper Cars
With both partners lying face-down, one should position their pelvis and legs on top of the other's (for couples involving one or two males, a man should be on top). Just be careful, as again, this puts the penis at a bit of an unnatural angle—though the friction can feel amazing.
Lesbian couples can get creative, each masturbating simultaneously with individual vibrators, or having the top partner use a strap-on or other toy to thrust and achieve penetration.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
Golden Gate
This is the most challenging version of 69 you'll probably find: The visuals make it pretty self-explanatory, but it requires major upper arm and back strength on the part of the top partner.
*Gay and hetero-friendly
Reverse Pile Driver
Top partners can comfortably thrust and control the pace of the action in this position, but need to be mindful of bottom partners who are contorted into a super-stretch. That said, the angle can be ideal for G-spot stimulation, so give it a go if you're up for it.
*Gay, lesbian, and hetero-friendly
