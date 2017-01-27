50 Over-The-Top Looks From Paris Couture Week

When I think about what initially inspired my enthusiasm for fashion, it wasn’t the silhouette of a perfectly-tailored shirt or the sight of a cool leather jacket. While I love beautifully made staples—I essentially live in them—it’s the over-the-top looks ushered in during couture weeks that I find the most exciting. So many sequins! So much tulle! So much I-can’t-believe-that-was-all-done-by-hand beading!
Paris Haute Couture Week just came to an end, and we’d be remiss without sharing some of the the crazy gowns and separates that hit the Spring/Summer 2017 runways. (And by crazy we mean amazing, because these pieces are wildly inventive; fashion with a capitol F.) Including designs by Chanel and Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela and Giambattista Valli, ahead are 50 looks that garnered our attention and praise. We’re still reeling.
Viktor & Rolf
Photo:
ImaxTree
Viktor & Rolf
Photo:
ImaxTree
Viktor & Rolf
Photo:
ImaxTree
Redemption
Photo:
ImaxTree
Redemption
Photo:
ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad
Photo:
ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad
Photo:
ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad
Photo:
ImaxTree
Zuhair Murad
Photo:
ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Photo:
ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Photo:
ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Photo:
ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Photo:
ImaxTree
Maison Margiela
Photo:
ImaxTree
Georges Hobeika
Photo:
ImaxTree
Georges Hobeika
Photo:
ImaxTree
Julien Fournié
Photo:
ImaxTree
Jean Paul Gaultier
Photo:
ImaxTree
Dany Atrache
Photo:
ImaxTree
Dany Atrache
Photo:
ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille
Photo:
ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille
Photo:
ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille
Photo:
ImaxTree
Francesco Scognamiglio
Photo:
ImaxTree
Iris Van Herpen
Photo:
ImaxTree
Iris Van Herpen
Photo:
ImaxTree
Iris Van Herpen
Photo:
ImaxTree
Viktor & Rolf
Photo:
ImaxTree
Yanina Couture
Photo:
ImaxTree
Yanina Couture
Photo:
ImaxTree
Yanina Couture
Photo:
ImaxTree
Yuima Nakazato
Photo:
ImaxTree
Yuima Nakazato
Photo:
ImaxTree
Yuima Nakazato
Photo:
ImaxTree
Yuima Nakazato
Photo:
ImaxTree
Elie Saab
Photo:
ImaxTree
Francesco Scognamiglio
Photo:
ImaxTree
Valentino
Photo:
ImaxTree
Ralph & Russo
Photo:
ImaxTree
Ralph & Russo
Photo:
ImaxTree
Schiaparelli
Photo:
ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli
Photo:
ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli
Photo:
ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli
Photo:
ImaxTree
Giambattista Valli
Photo:
ImaxTree