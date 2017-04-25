7 of the Craziest Celebrity Drug Stories of All Time

Celebrities like to get loose, but generally, they keep it under wraps. It’s understandable: Every time even a D-list celeb gets a little crazy at the club, it’s all over TMZ by morning, and soon, they’ve lost the cosmetics contract they worked so hard to secure. Not ideal, but when you’ve got millions of pre-teens watching your every move, it behooves you to, well, behave.

Still, some celebs have gone on the record to discuss their (recreational) drug use, and while we’ll never know why a Famous Person would wax poetic to a reporter about the time they ate a pot brownie and went to Disneyland, or the first time they ever tried smoking pot—in fact, we think we can hear a collective shriek among Hollywood’s top publicists now—they definitely do.

That said, we did an internet deep dive to find the best drug stories from celebrities that we could possibly find, steering clear of any anecdotes that even orbit addiction for obvious reasons. Ahead, find seven of the weirdest, most interesting prophylactic tales from the most famous among us—oh, and though it should go without saying, don’t try this at home.