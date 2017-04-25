7 of the Craziest Celebrity Drug Stories of All Time

Celebrities like to get loose, but generally, they keep it under wraps. It’s understandable: Every time even a D-list celeb gets a little crazy at the club, it’s all over TMZ by morning, and soon, they’ve lost the cosmetics contract they worked so hard to secure. Not ideal, but when you’ve got millions of pre-teens watching your every move, it behooves you to, well, behave.
Still, some celebs have gone on the record to discuss their (recreational) drug use, and while we’ll never know why a Famous Person would wax poetic to a reporter about the time they ate a pot brownie and went to Disneyland, or the first time they ever tried smoking pot—in fact, we think we can hear a collective shriek among Hollywood’s top publicists now—they definitely do.
That said, we did an internet deep dive to find the best drug stories from celebrities that we could possibly find, steering clear of any anecdotes that even orbit addiction for obvious reasons. Ahead, find seven of the weirdest, most interesting prophylactic tales from the most famous among us—oh, and though it should go without saying, don’t try this at home.
Andrew Garfield
For Garfield's 29th birthday in 2012, eight of his closest friends—including then-girlfriend Emma Stone—went to Disneyland. “I’m just going to tell you this straight up," he told W. "They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row? I freaked out on [the ride] It’s a Small World. I was like, ‘It is a fucking small world.'”
Photo:
Getty
Drake
The day of Drake's fateful Degrassi audition was also the first time he ever smoked weed. “It was, like, a real pivotal day in my life because it was the first audition I went on, so that’s already a monumental thing," he told Jimmy Fallon. "It was also the day that I got accepted by these, like, really cool Jewish kids at school, and they were finally like, ‘Yo, come over,’” he said. “I had this really tug-of-war moment where I actually did something that I probably shouldn’t have done that starts with a ‘W’ and ends with ‘eed.’ That was my first time [smoking], and we did it out of a starts with a ‘B’ ends with a ‘ong.’”
It gets worse. “It was crazy because I started really getting paranoid, I thought I’d just completely ruined my life, I started splashing water on my face constantly, it was like a Clearasil commercial," Drake said. "I showed up to the audition and got just a little less paranoid, went in and did what I could, was just devastated, I couldn’t tell my mom.” Well—not advisable, but it worked out OK for Drake.
Photo:
Getty
Amy Poehler
"I tried cocaine, which I instantly loved but eventually hated," Poehler wrote in her memoir, Yes Please. "Cocaine is terrific if you want to hang out with people you don't know very well and play ping-pong all night. It's bad for almost everything else … The day after cocaine is rough."
Photo:
Getty
Miley Cyrus
"One time I smoked a joint with peyote in it, and I saw a wolf howling at the moon," Cyrus told Rolling Stone. "Hollywood is a coke town, but weed is so much better. And molly, too. Those are happy drugs—social drugs. They make you want to be with friends. You're out in the open. You're not in a bathroom. I really don't like coke. It's so gross and so dark. It's like what are you, from the '90s? Ew."
Photo:
Getty
Rihanna
RiRi got dragged into quite a mess when one fan posted a video of the star supposedly doing coke at Coachella two years ago. But Rihanna herself fired back in the user's comments on Instagram. "Any fool could see that's a joint that I'm basing with cigarette!" she wrote. "Who tF snorts tobacco??!! FOH witcho 'never been to a rodeo so someone squeezing their nose means they're doing coke' lookin ass!!" Nothing to see here, folks. That's just RiRi smoking pot at Coachella—not snorting coke.
Photo:
Getty
Snoop Dogg
We would be seriously remiss if we didn't include Snoop in this roundup. For this story, we take you back to 2012, when Snoop caught heat for photos his son posted on Twitter of himself smoking pot with his dad. "What better way to [learn] than from the master?" Snoop asked The Hollywood Reporter. "My kids can do whatever the hell they want," he continued. "For me to say otherwise would be hypocritical. A lot of motherfuckers don't have a relationship with their kids, and that's when they get on drugs and have suicidal thoughts and drive drunk. Me and my son is mellow. I'm his father, so I wanna show him the proper way because he looks up to me.”
Photo:
Wenn