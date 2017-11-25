StyleCaster
Share

21 Cozy Living Rooms That Will Put You in the Mood to Hibernate

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Cozy Living Rooms That Will Put You in the Mood to Hibernate

Kristen Bousquet
by
5 Shares
STYLECASTER | Winter Decor Ideas | Cozy Winter Living Rooms
21 Start slideshow
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

Ah, the holiday season. As soon as the temperatures start to drop and we start to unpack all our winter clothes that have been hiding away, we start to feel a warm and fuzzy feeling about being in the comfort of our own homes. There’s truly nothing like a cozy living room to cuddle up in with a hot chocolate and a heated blanket.

MORE: How to Pull off Maximalist Decor

Sometimes the transition from a summer/fall living room to one that’s way cozier can be tough. When it comes time to swap our bright floral pillows and neon rugs for fuzzy throw blankets and sweet candles, sometimes we need a little inspiration.

MORE: How to Decorate According to Zodiac Sign

Luckily, there are a ton of home tours on the web that we’re taking notes from. Click through the slideshow ahead to get a look at them!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Cozy Living Rooms: Blesser House

Blesser House

Cozy Living Rooms: Little Farmstead

Little Farmstead

Cozy Living Rooms:

Cherished Bliss

Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Cozy Living Rooms: Thoughts From Alice

Thoughts From Alice

Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Cozy Living Rooms: Garvin & Co

Garvin & Co

Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Cozy Living Rooms: Craftberry Bush

Craftberry Bush

Cozy Living Rooms: Jones Design Company

Jones Design Company

Cozy Living Rooms: Blesser House

Blesser House

Cozy Living Rooms: Tucker Up

Tucker Up

Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Cozy Living Rooms: Harlowe James

Harlowe James

Cozy Living Rooms: Blesser Home

Blesser Home

Cozy Living Rooms: Liz Marie Blog

Liz Marie Blog

Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Cozy Living Rooms: Lindsay Marcella

Lindsay Marcella

Cozy Living Rooms: Celebrations at Home

Celebrations at Home

Cozy Living Rooms: Studio McGee

Studio McGee

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Healthy Parenting Tips Kourtney Kardashian Swears By

The Healthy Parenting Tips Kourtney Kardashian Swears By
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Blesser House
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Little Farmstead
  • Cozy Living Rooms:
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Thoughts From Alice
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Garvin & Co
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Craftberry Bush
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Jones Design Company
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Blesser House
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Tucker Up
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Harlowe James
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Blesser Home
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Liz Marie Blog
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Urban Outfitters
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Lindsay Marcella
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Celebrations at Home
  • Cozy Living Rooms: Studio McGee
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share