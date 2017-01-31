StyleCaster
13 Cozy Hotel Room Décor Hacks to Steal for Your Own Place

Gorgeous Cozy Living Room
Photo: Homepolish

There’s nothing lovelier than checking into a hotel that makes you feel so at home that you’re sad to leave when it’s time to actually go home. This recently happened to me when I stayed at Bernardus Lodge & Spa in Carmel Valley, CA. I arrived on a cold, drizzly night to a room featuring a blazing fire, heated bathroom floors, gorgeous adjustable lighting, a super-inviting jacuzzi, and fluffy beds with cashmere throws at the ends. You can imagine why it wasn’t easy to check out.

Luckily, if you’ve had a similar experience, there are some ways you can bring the cozy, chic vibe of well-designed boutique hotels to your own home. Ahead, check out some visual inspiration from some of our favorites, plus shopping picks for how to recreate the looks yourself.

A plush black throw makes a leather couch look cuddly.

Photo: Ace Hotel New York

Faux Sheepskin Throw, $49; at Urban Outfitters

A bistro table and chairs bring cozy French charm to an  airy, industrial space.

Photo: Wythe Hotel

Bistro 3-Piece Compact Dining Set, $70.74; at Wayfair

Shabby-chic wallpaper makes a bedroom feel homey.

Photo: Wythe Hotel

Kaleidescopic Crest Wallpaper, $198; at Anthropologie

Simple white bedding looks more inviting with a bright blue headboard above it.

Photo: Hotel Saint Cecilia

Safavieh Cory Headboard, from $219; at Gilt

Rich-hued furniture and accessories bring atmosphere to a basic living room.

Photo: Hotel Saint Cecilia

Nola Stacked Lamps, $99; at Gilt

A cashmere throw at the end of a bed, on an armchair, or couch adds instant soft luxury.

Photo: Bernardus Lodge & Spa

a & R Cashmere Blend Waterweave Throw, $129; at Gilt

The right lighting warms up a simple dining area.

Photo: The Press Hotel

Caravaggio Matte Black Pendant Light, from $395; at YLighting

A leather ottoman encourages you to kick your feet up and stay awhile.

Photo: Bernardus Lodge & Spa

Tablet Tufted Leather Ottoman, $799; at Article

A well-placed armchair and lamp create a welcoming, cozy reading corner.

Photo: Wythe Hotel

Engage Bonded Leather Armchair in Tan, $565; at LexMod

Soft lighting brings warm, calming vibes to any bedroom.

Photo: Bernardus Lodge & Spa

Lansbury Ash Wooden Tripod Floor Lamp, $119, and Silk Lampshade, $69; at Habitat

When in doubt about how to create coziness, go with velvet and candles.

Photo: Iron Horse Hotel

Solaria Hurricane Candle Holders, from $299; at Crate & Barrel

A wooden credenza warms up the cold tech vibes of a flat-screen TV.

Photo: Loft 523

Sauder Soft Modern Entertainment Credenza in Pale Oak, $265; at Hayneedle

A touch of nature is an easy way to bring an earthy feeling to a room.

Photo: Iron Horse Hotel

All-Natural Birch Branches, $6.95 apiece; at CB2

