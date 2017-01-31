13 Cozy Hotel Room Décor Hacks to Steal for Your Own Place

There’s nothing lovelier than checking into a hotel that makes you feel so at home that you’re sad to leave when it’s time to actually go home. This recently happened to me when I stayed at Bernardus Lodge & Spa in Carmel Valley, CA. I arrived on a cold, drizzly night to a room featuring a blazing fire, heated bathroom floors, gorgeous adjustable lighting, a super-inviting jacuzzi, and fluffy beds with cashmere throws at the ends. You can imagine why it wasn’t easy to check out.

Luckily, if you’ve had a similar experience, there are some ways you can bring the cozy, chic vibe of well-designed boutique hotels to your own home. Ahead, check out some visual inspiration from some of our favorites, plus shopping picks for how to recreate the looks yourself.