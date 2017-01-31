13 Cozy Hotel Room Décor Hacks to Steal for Your Own Place

There’s nothing lovelier than checking into a hotel that makes you feel so at home that you’re sad to leave when it’s time to actually go home. This recently happened to me when I stayed at Bernardus Lodge & Spa in Carmel Valley, CA. I arrived on a cold, drizzly night to a room featuring a blazing fire, heated bathroom floors, gorgeous adjustable lighting, a super-inviting jacuzzi, and fluffy beds with cashmere throws at the ends. You can imagine why it wasn’t easy to check out.
Luckily, if you’ve had a similar experience, there are some ways you can bring the cozy, chic vibe of well-designed boutique hotels to your own home. Ahead, check out some visual inspiration from some of our favorites, plus shopping picks for how to recreate the looks yourself.
A bistro table and chairs bring cozy French charm to an airy, industrial space.
Photo: Wythe Hotel
Bistro 3-Piece Compact Dining Set, $70.74; at Wayfair
Shabby-chic wallpaper makes a bedroom feel homey.
Photo: Wythe Hotel
Simple white bedding looks more inviting with a bright blue headboard above it.
Photo: Hotel Saint Cecilia
Safavieh Cory Headboard, from $219; at Gilt
Rich-hued furniture and accessories bring atmosphere to a basic living room.
Photo: Hotel Saint Cecilia
Nola Stacked Lamps, $99; at Gilt
A cashmere throw at the end of a bed, on an armchair, or couch adds instant soft luxury.
Photo: Bernardus Lodge & Spa
a & R Cashmere Blend Waterweave Throw, $129; at Gilt
Caravaggio Matte Black Pendant Light, from $395; at YLighting
Tablet Tufted Leather Ottoman, $799; at Article
A well-placed armchair and lamp create a welcoming, cozy reading corner.
Photo: Wythe Hotel
Engage Bonded Leather Armchair in Tan, $565; at LexMod
Lansbury Ash Wooden Tripod Floor Lamp, $119, and Silk Lampshade, $69; at Habitat
When in doubt about how to create coziness, go with velvet and candles.
Photo: Iron Horse Hotel
A wooden credenza warms up the cold tech vibes of a flat-screen TV.
Photo: Loft 523
Sauder Soft Modern Entertainment Credenza in Pale Oak, $265; at Hayneedle
A touch of nature is an easy way to bring an earthy feeling to a room.
Photo: Iron Horse Hotel
All-Natural Birch Branches, $6.95 apiece; at CB2