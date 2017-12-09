StyleCaster
16 Cozy Bedrooms That Will Make You Want to Spend All Day in Bed

StyleCaster

16 Cozy Bedrooms That Will Make You Want to Spend All Day in Bed

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Cozy Bedrooms
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

After a long day out and about, sometimes all you want to do is climb back into bed and do nothing—especially when it’s raining, snowing, or really damn cold. We fully approve of hibernating during winter, which is why we’ve collected inspiration for making your own bedroom a little cozier.

Hygge-fying your sanctuary can be as simple as grabbing an oversized throw and tossing it on the end of your bed. And if you want to really step it up, you can play with accessories like firefly string lights, fuzzy chairs, textured throw pillows, and bohemian lamps.

Click through the slideshow ahead, and get ready to create a cozy winter bedroom you’ll never want to leave.

1 of 24

Avenue Lifestyle

At[mine]

Loomstead super chunky throw, $149 at Loomstead

Avenue Lifestyle

At[mine]

Loomstead cotton coverlet set, $200 at Loomstead

At[mine]

At[mine]

Pom Pom at Home Bowie hand woven pillow, $185 at Pom Pom at Home

At[mine]

At[mine]

Amped fleece throw blanket, $49 at Urban Outfitters

At[mine]

By Tezza

Aspyn faux fur shag bean bag chair, $198 at Urban Outfitters

Lady Scorpio 101

Aspyn Ovard

Himalayan salt map, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Liz Marie Blog

Advice from a Twenty Something

Extra long copper firefly string lights, $64 at Urban Outfitters

A Thoughtful Place

Olivia Rink

Coziest Ever plush daybed cushion, $229 at Urban Outfitters

