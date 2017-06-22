Courteney Cox Let Her Face Fillers Dissolve and You *Have* To See The Before and After

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.
Courteney Cox let her facial fillers dissolve, and we’re seriously loving the return of her natural look. [InStyle]
The Weeknd puts all boyfriends to shame with this super sweet InstaStory for Selena Gomez. [Cosmo]
This new dating app pairs you with celebrities—OK, celebrity look-a-likes, but we’ll take what we can get. [Elle]
You need to drop everything and check out Zara’s summer sale right now. [Refinery29]
How much do you love rosé? Enough to, let’s say, wear it as deodorant? [Bustle]
In world-dominating news, Amazon is letting Prime members try clothes on for free AND teaming up with Nike. Hell of a week. [Racked]
The Ken doll got a brand new, millennial-esque look and Twitter is having a field day. [BuzzFeed]
Rihanna brought the Internet to tears after DMing a fan breakup advice. [Glamour]
Trying to navigate the Bella Thorne and Scott Disick drama is honestly exhausting, but here’s the latest. [Marie Claire]
An Instagram fitness model was tragically killed by an exploding whipped cream container. [The Cut]
Snapchat took stalking to a whole new level with its creepy new update. [The Verge]
Michael Kors received an angry visit from PETA during his talk at the MET. [Fashionista]
Alexander Wang and Trojan are teaming up for the NYC pride parade with the most hilarious hashtag. [Elle]