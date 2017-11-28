20 Copycat Recipes That Are Better Than the Original

We all have our go-to meals that we get from our favorite restaurants, but sometimes it’s hard to drum up the motivation to leave the comfort of home to spend $15 on said meal. That’s why we’re thrilled that lots of the meals from our favorite chains (guilty pleasure fast food and otherwise) have been recreated by food bloggers and other awesome chefs out there. You can thank these geniuses for making it possible to whip up whatever you’re craving and eat it while lazing on your own couch.

Whether you’re obsessed with the chicken Chipotle or you’re secretly addicted to P.F. Chang’s Mongolian Beef, there’s probably a copycat recipe for it. What makes these ones better is that sometimes they even come with directions on how to make the recipe healthier—and you can guarantee it’s made with fresh ingredients. Get the scoop on 20 copycat recipes that are truly better than the real thing.