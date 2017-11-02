StyleCaster
21 Impossibly Cool Rings to Add to Your Jewelry Collection

21 Impossibly Cool Rings to Add to Your Jewelry Collection

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Outfit & Accessories Ideas | Cool Ring Guide
Photo: Getty Images

It might sound silly, but one very simple way to brighten your own day is to look down at your hands—whether they’re typing, swiping a subway card, or holding a coffee cup—and scope out your own cool styling touches, whether it’s a great nail color, pretty bracelet, or an edgy stack of rings.

As a simple, noncommittal, and generally not-overly-expensive way to trick out your digits, we’re big fans of having an extensive ring collection that you can mix as match according to mood or outfit.

MORE: 25 On-Point Fall Handbags That Are Under $100

From rings that channel current trends, like gemstone rings, to options that are simpler and more minimalistic, there’s no shortage of options for every personality. Ahead, click through to find the perfect ring (or three) to treat yourself to now.

1 of 21
Cool Rings to Shop Now: Jemma Sands Mercer Ring

Jemma Sands Mercer Ring, $1150; at Jemma Sands

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Boho Beauty Blue and Silver Ring Set

Boho Beauty Blue and Silver Ring Set, $18; at Lulus

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Kendra Scott Naomi Ring

Kendra Scott Naomi Ring, $130; at Revolve

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Handcrafted Raw Stone Ring

Handcrafted Raw Stone Ring, $68; at Free People

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Floral T-Rex Ring

Floral T-Rex Ring, $70; at Little Rooms

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Rebecca Minkoff Charm Ring Set

Rebecca Minkoff Charm Ring Set, $58; at Revolve

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Nadia Gold and Silver Ring Set

Nadia Gold and Silver Ring Set, $20; at Tobi

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Rose Gold Rainbow Moonstone and Topaz Siren Ring

Rose Gold Rainbow Moonstone and Topaz Siren Ring, $96; at La Kaiser

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Five and Two Flynn Ring

Five and Two Flynn Ring, $45; at Revolve

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Mega Watt Stone Ring Set

Mega Watt Stone Ring Set, $48; at Free People

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Eclipse Ring Set

Eclipse Ring Set, $95; at Jules Smith

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Rose Gold Rainbow Moonstone and Topaz La Mer Ring

Rose Gold Rainbow Moonstone and Topaz La Mer Ring, $72; at La Kaiser

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Luc Rose Gold Crystal Ring Set

Luc Rose Gold Crystal Ring Set, $88; at Adornmonde

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Pave Chevron Ring

Pave Chevron Ring, $29; at Stella & Dot

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Elizabeth Cole Egan Ring

Elizabeth Cole Egan Ring, $98; at Revolve

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Riri Mega Ring Set

Riri Mega Ring Set, $38; at Free People

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Joey Ring

Joey Ring, $50; at Jules Smith

Cool Rings to Shop Now: 14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver and Turquoise Criss Cross X Ring

14k Rose Gold Sterling Silver and Turquoise Criss Cross X Ring, $65; at Sterling Forever

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Star Bright Gold Ring Set

Star Bright Gold Ring Set, $14; at Tobi

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Shashi Cara Rose Gold Rhinestone Ring

Shashi Cara Rose Gold Rhinestone Ring, $18; at Lulus

Cool Rings to Shop Now: Paradigm Nova Ring

Paradigm Nova Ring, $79; at Revolve

