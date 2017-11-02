21 Impossibly Cool Rings to Add to Your Jewelry Collection

It might sound silly, but one very simple way to brighten your own day is to look down at your hands—whether they’re typing, swiping a subway card, or holding a coffee cup—and scope out your own cool styling touches, whether it’s a great nail color, pretty bracelet, or an edgy stack of rings.

As a simple, noncommittal, and generally not-overly-expensive way to trick out your digits, we’re big fans of having an extensive ring collection that you can mix as match according to mood or outfit.

From rings that channel current trends, like gemstone rings, to options that are simpler and more minimalistic, there’s no shortage of options for every personality. Ahead, click through to find the perfect ring (or three) to treat yourself to now.