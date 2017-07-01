31 Cool Summer Outfit Ideas to Copy This month

You follow what seems to be a thousand fashion bloggers on Instagram; you’ve got a Pinterest board dedicated to warm-weather outfit ideas; and you’ve been planning dozens of different ways to style your mini skirts with your crop tops for what feels like months. But now that the time has come, you’re coming up empty.We know the feeling—and the late-night-refriderator-stare that comes with feeling wholly uninspired by your closet.

But to nip that in the bud, we found 31 cool summer outfits—one for every single day this month—for you to recreate with your own spin. Ahead, a creative way to give an graphic tee new life, a fun way to layer a longline robe, and a gorgeous way to pull off yellow (yes, seriously).