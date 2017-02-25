The 25 Best Pairs of Sneakers to Shop Right Now

We wouldn’t go so far as to call ourselves hypebeasts (that term should really be reserved for the most rabid sneaker fans) but we do appreciate a cool pair of Nikes when we see one. In some circles, sneakers have long been as coveted a wardrobe staple as a leather jacket or a perfect pair of jeans. Though the fashion world at large has only recently caught up, designers are making up for lost time with an influx of great styles.

Spotted everywhere from offices to the front rows of Fashion Weeks, sneakers are more of an essential these days than they are a trend. And in addition to the Yezzys, Rihanna‘s Puma creepers, and the perennially popular Air Jordans, there are tons of great pairs that you can get without having to camp outside of Footlocker for.

Our current favorites include pairs by Adidas, Isabel Marant, Superga, and more. See and shop 25 of them ahead.