The 25 Best Pairs of Sneakers to Shop Right Now

by
Photo: Getty Images

We wouldn’t go so far as to call ourselves hypebeasts (that term should really be reserved for the most rabid sneaker fans) but we do appreciate a cool pair of Nikes when we see one. In some circles, sneakers have long been as coveted a wardrobe staple as a leather jacket or a perfect pair of jeans. Though the fashion world at large has only recently caught up, designers are making up for lost time with an influx of great styles.

Spotted everywhere from offices to the front rows of Fashion Weeks, sneakers are more of an essential these days than they are a trend. And in addition to the Yezzys, Rihanna‘s Puma creepers, and the perennially popular Air Jordans, there are tons of great pairs that you can get without having to camp outside of Footlocker for.

Our current favorites include pairs by Adidas, Isabel Marant, Superga, and more. See and shop 25 of them ahead.

1 of 25

Adidas x Kolor Response Trainers, $220; at Shopbop

Photo: Adidas

Vince Varin Mixed Media Low Top Sneakers, $295; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Vince

Sam Edelman Leya Faux Fur Pom-Pom Slip On Sneakers, $100; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Sam Edelman

Puma Suede Heart Satin Women's Sneakers, $80; at Puma

Photo: Puma

Aldo Kinza Sneakers, $70; at Aldo

Photo: Aldo

Keds Kickstart Perf Leather, $59.95; at Keds

Photo: Keds

Isabel Marant Brent Suede, Leather, and Canvas Sneakers, $625; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Isabel Marant

Adidas Women's Superstar '80s Sneakers, $150; at Barneys New York

Photo: Adidas

Suede Canvas SK8-Hi, $65; at Vans

Photo: Vans

MM6 Leather Lace Up Sneakers, $385; at Zappos

Photo: MM6

Dolce Vita Zalen Sneakers, $130; at Dolce Vita

Photo: Dolce Vita

Adidas Originals Gray Metallic Superstar Sneakers with Silver Toe Cap, $110; at ASOS

Photo: Adidas

Asics Gel Lyte V, $110; at Kith

Photo: Asics

Asos Denver Tie Leg Sneakers, $38; at Asos

Photo: ASOS

N900 Arrow Trainers by Diadora, $210; at Topshop

Photo: Diadora

Superga 2790 ACOTW, $80; at Superga

Photo: Superga

Coach Empire Sneaker, $135; at Bloomingdale's 

Photo: Coach

Zara Leather Plimsolls, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Rag & Bone Dylan Velvet Sneakers, $325; at Barneys New York

Photo: Rag & Bone

Nike Women's Air Force 1 Upstep Glass Slipper, $200; at Kith

Photo: Kith

Kenneth Cole Aaron Suede Platform Sneaker, $140; at Kenneth Cole

Photo: Kenneth Cole

Tretorn Rawlins 3 Lace Up Sneakers, $75; at Zappos

Photo: Tretorn

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Selene High Top Sneaker, $84.95; at Nordstrom

Photo: Converse

Dolce Vita Zombie Sneakers, $115; at Dolce Vita

Photo: Dolce Vita

Marc Jacobs Mercer Appliqué Embellished Slip On Sneakers, $350; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Marc Jacobs

