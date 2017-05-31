The Non-Boring Guide to Father’s Day Gifting

Once you’ve aged out of the macaroni art phase of life, Father’s Day gifting can get a little tricky. A lot of dads will tell you that they don’t want or need anything at all, and while that may be true, you still want to give them something that says “thank you for all that you’ve done and continue to do.” Yes, you can get the sentiment across with a necktie, cuff links, or some golf balls, but how boring is that?

The cool Father’s Day gifts ahead officially up the ante, and cover a range of interests and budgets. There’s a bestselling title for the voracious reader, a set of bitters for the amateur mixologist, and an espresso machine for the coffee drinker. Also making the cut: an awesome pair of sneakers and the sleek Fossil Q Hybrid Smartwatch.

Shopping for your dad, stepfather, significant other—or whoever else you want to celebrate on Father’s Day—is no longer a bore. Click through the slideshow to see our top gift picks.