The Non-Boring Guide to Father’s Day Gifting

Once you’ve aged out of the macaroni art phase of life, Father’s Day gifting can get a little tricky. A lot of dads will tell you that they don’t want or need anything at all, and while that may be true, you still want to give them something that says “thank you for all that you’ve done and continue to do.” Yes, you can get the sentiment across with a necktie, cuff links, or some golf balls, but how boring is that?
The cool Father’s Day gifts ahead officially up the ante, and cover a range of interests and budgets. There’s a bestselling title for the voracious reader, a set of bitters for the amateur mixologist, and an espresso machine for the coffee drinker. Also making the cut: an awesome pair of sneakers and the sleek Fossil Q Hybrid Smartwatch.
Shopping for your dad, stepfather, significant other—or whoever else you want to celebrate on Father’s Day—is no longer a bore. Click through the slideshow to see our top gift picks.
A Bestselling Book
Work commutes, flights and quiet nights at home are instantly upgraded with a good read. Nathan Hill's debut novel—a modern story centered on familial and political turmoil—offers 752 pages to pore over.
The Nix, $27.95; at IndieBound
Photo:
IndieBound
A Versatile Smartwatch
Telling time is (literally) the least this smart wristwear can do. Text notifications and calendar alerts are two big standout features. Two others? Music control and no charging required.
Fossil Q Hybrid Smartwatch, $155; at Fossil
Photo:
Fossil
Bitters for Days
A set of bitters is a surefire way to please a budding mixologist. This one includes aromatic, citrus, ginger, orange, and smoked chili.
Hella Cocktail Co. Five Flavor Bitters Bar Set, $34.95; at Hella Cocktail Co.
Photo:
Hella Cocktail Co.
A Nouveau Backgammon Board
Backgammon boards are drab no more. Swoop this one up for the father who never skimps on style.
Colorful Backgammon Set, $89; at MoMA Store
Photo:
MoMA Store
A Wireless Speaker
Wireless, waterproof, and affixed with a built-in carabiner, this speaker is perfect for the dad you'll find doing laps in the pool–and the one known to kick back on the front porch, too.
JBL Clip 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $49.95; at JBL
Photo:
JBL
A Picture-Perfect Frame
No cheesy inscriptions or flimsy metal over here: This swank leather frame works for homes and offices alike.
Eaton Leather Picture Frame, $79; at Frontgate
Photo:
Frontgate
An At-Home Espresso Machine
If you're shopping for someone who's particular about how they take their cup of Joe, consider an espresso machine. You'll make their mornings (and perhaps spare the sanity of a few baristas).
De’Longhi Pump Espresso Machine, $199.99; at De’Longhi
Photo:
De’Longhi
A Pair of Jordans
Your dad deserves shoes that are as cool as he is, right? The fourth iteration of the wildly-popular Air Jordan may be the pair his closet is missing.
Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro, $190; at Nike
Photo:
Nike
The Best Umbrella
If the person on your gift list is anything like most of the popualtion, they have probably spent a lot of money over the years on cheap drugstore umbrellas that break at the first gust of wind. This much-raved-about umbrella will keep them dry—and stay in tact—for years to come.
GustBuster Metro 43-Inch Automatic Umbrella, $40; at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon
A Plush Robe
So perhaps this isn't the most original gift, but how comfortable does this robe look? You may want to get one for yourself, too.
Majestic International Vintage Space Cadet Robe, $115; at Nordstrom