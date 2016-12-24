21 Comfy Outfits to Wear When You Don’t Want to Leave Your House

I don’t know about you, but when I talk about going home for the holidays, I mean going—and staying—home. As in, not venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

Now, that may have something to do with the fact that my family lives in Canada, and it’s often so frigid up there that you’d be nuts to go out wearing less than seven layers of clothing (not an easy packing task, lemme tell you), but even without the climate concerns, this time of year is your prime opportunity to curl up inside in the company of ample hot beverages, piles of cozy knitwear, and plenty of reading material.

Sound appealing? Thought so. In the slideshow, see 21 seasonally-appropriate comfortable outfits you can get away with wearing indoors or out (though, needless to say, we highly recommend the former).