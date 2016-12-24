StyleCaster
Share

21 Comfy Outfits to Wear When You Don’t Want to Leave Your House

What's hot
StyleCaster

21 Comfy Outfits to Wear When You Don’t Want to Leave Your House

by
21 Comfy Outfits to Wear When You Don’t Want to Leave Your House
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Isabella Thordsen

I don’t know about you, but when I talk about going home for the holidays, I mean going—and staying—home. As in, not venturing outdoors unless absolutely necessary.

MORE: Here’s Proof You Can Wear Pajamas Outside The House

Now, that may have something to do with the fact that my family lives in Canada, and it’s often so frigid up there that you’d be nuts to go out wearing less than seven layers of clothing (not an easy packing task, lemme tell you), but even without the climate concerns, this time of year is your prime opportunity to curl up inside in the company of ample hot beverages, piles of cozy knitwear, and plenty of reading material.

MORE: 5 So-Cool Sustainable Brands Giving Reformation a Run for Its Money

Sound appealing? Thought so. In the slideshow, see 21 seasonally-appropriate comfortable outfits you can get away with wearing indoors or out (though, needless to say, we highly recommend the former).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Photo: Beige Renegade

Photo: Nadia Aboulhosn

Photo: Andy Heart

Photo: Happily Grey

Photo: Cracked China Cup

Photo: Figtny

Photo: Fashion Individual

Photo: Daria Daria

Photo: Isabella Thordsen

Photo: At Fashion Forte

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Honey n Silk

Photo: Chloe Pierre

Photo: Rosewood Avenue

Photo: Prosecco and Plaid

Photo: Peeptoes

Photo: Park and Cube

Photo: Palms to Pines

Photo: Noholita

Photo: Josefin Dahlberg

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Get Rid of Dry, Dull Hair in 30 Seconds

How to Get Rid of Dry, Dull Hair in 30 Seconds
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share