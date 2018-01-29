StyleCaster
Share

20 Legitimate Comfort Food Recipes to Help You Survive Winter

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Legitimate Comfort Food Recipes to Help You Survive Winter

Beth Stebner
by
1428 Shares
20 Legitimate Comfort Food Recipes to Help You Survive Winter
20 Start slideshow

Now that the holidays are over and people have kicked their dried-out Christmas trees to the curb, there’s nothing between us and spring besides several long, arduous months filled with cold and dark days.

But, on the bright side, there’s also your bathtub, your Netflix queue, and the promise of some seriously comforting meals to get you through the gloom. Sure, you could jump-start your New Year’s diet and suffer through the injustice of running on celery sticks, or you could dig into a heaping plate of homemade gnocchi macaroni and cheese. Your choice.

MORE: How to Style a Dress and Stay Warm During Winter

Because no human should survive on green juice alone, ahead we’ve highlighted 20 truly comforting winter dishes that are too good to not eat.

A version of this article originally appeared in December 2015.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Havarti Grilled Cheese with Sweet Bacon and Brown Sugar Pecans

Recipe: Foodie Crush

 

Gnocchi Mac and Cheese

Recipe: Gimme Some Oven

 

Baked Cream Cheese Spaghetti

Recipe: Damn Delicious

Baked Eggs in Puff Pastry with Tomato

Recipe: The View from Great Island

Creamy Garlic Herb Mushroom Spaghetti

Recipe: Pinch of Yum

 

One Pot Chili Mac and Cheese

Recipe: Damn Delicious

 

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Recipe: Gimme Some Oven

 

Three Cheese Skillet Nachos

Recipe: Two Peas and their Pod

 

Prosciutto Eggs Benedict

Recipe: Foodie Crush

 

Ham and Potato Chowder

Recipe: Love Grows Wild

 

Easy Weeknight Chicken Tacos

Recipe: How Sweet It Is

Hot Chocolate Pancakes

Recipe: Broma Bakery

Chocolate Marshmallow Banana Toast

Recipe: Jelly Toast

 

World’s Best Cinnamon Rolls

Recipe: Oh Sweet Basil

 

Chocolate Pudding Pie with Rum

Recipe: Brooklyn Supper

 

S’Mores Marshmallows

Recipe: Broma Bakery

 

Blueberry Cream Cheese Donuts

Recipe: My Name is Yeh

 

Chocolate Peanut Butter Breakfast Mousse

Recipe: My Name is Yeh

 

Dulce de Leche Banana Layer Cake

Recipe: Broma Bakery

 

Vanilla Mint Milkshake

Recipe: Jelly Toast

 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Times Anna Ewers Earned Her 'Model of the Year' Title

25 Times Anna Ewers Earned Her 'Model of the Year' Title
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share