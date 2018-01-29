20 Legitimate Comfort Food Recipes to Help You Survive Winter

Now that the holidays are over and people have kicked their dried-out Christmas trees to the curb, there’s nothing between us and spring besides several long, arduous months filled with cold and dark days.

But, on the bright side, there’s also your bathtub, your Netflix queue, and the promise of some seriously comforting meals to get you through the gloom. Sure, you could jump-start your New Year’s diet and suffer through the injustice of running on celery sticks, or you could dig into a heaping plate of homemade gnocchi macaroni and cheese. Your choice.

Because no human should survive on green juice alone, ahead we’ve highlighted 20 truly comforting winter dishes that are too good to not eat.

A version of this article originally appeared in December 2015.