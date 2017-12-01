StyleCaster
12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

by
Photo: STYLECASTER

This year has been a year of unexpected changes, surprises and even a few fashion comebacks. We all know by now that fashion is cyclical, and I’m sure we’re all wishing we didn’t get of our velour Juicy Couture track suits because guess what, they’re back! Some of our favorite brands from the 90’s and early 2000’s popped up all over social media this year with new designs, new brand collaborations and pieces with more embellishments, updated silhouettes and even more cool factor than it did the first time around. For example, Kipling recently launched their Disney’s Snow White collection, which makes for the perfect holiday gift, and we’re obsessed with Coach’s fun little animal pouches and sweaters. Also remember the classic Buffalo boots and sneakers that the Spice Girls, and everyone else in the 90’s wore? Yup, they just relaunched the classics and you can officially now buy them at select retailers. Also, let’s not forget the huge presence of athleisure in the market right now because brands like Fila, K-Swiss, Champion and Esprit are the true street style MVP’s this year.

In honor of our favorite brands hitting the spotlight again, below are 12 key brands to keep your eye on in 2018, because we’re expecting some big things from them! Keep scrolling to see our favorites and shop some of their current pieces.

UGG

Ugg has branched past their classic boot style and offered up some really cool winter pieces this season. From shearling slides, smart gloves and embellished snow boots, you’ll want this pieces in your closet ASAP.

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 01 03 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Fluff Momma Mongolian Clog, $150; at UGG

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 12 16 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Toscana Shearling Vest, $995; at UGG

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 01 34 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Viki Waterproof boot, $220; at UGG

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 2 56 56 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Theora Smart Glove, $130; at UGG

Coach

Coach has been evolving the past couple of years and we’re completely in love with their western-inspired fall and winter collections. The animal bags and maximalist embellishments are the perfect way to stand out this season.

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 07 11 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Swagger Chain Crossbody with Patchwork Prairie Rivets, $595; at Coach

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 10 47 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Steggy Coin Case, $95; at Coach

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 11 11 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Western Bootie, $525; at Coach

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 10 55 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Uni Intarsia Sweater, $450; at Coach

Kipling

The cool kid staple, Kipling is back at it with new bags, retro classics and tons of new prints and fabrics. They were all over social media this year with their yellow fanny pack (a personal fav), but we’re loving how many new bag styles they have launched.

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 26 30 pm1 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Keeper Backpack, $89; at Kipling

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 23 37 pm1 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Metallic Diaper and Camera Bag, $199; at Kipling

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 17 12 pm1 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Disney’s Snow White Wristlet, $44; at Kipling

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 20 27 pm1 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

2-in-1 Convertible Tote Bag Backpack, $129; at Kipling

Reebok

Sneakers have outshined high heels this year in fashion, and we’re fully supportive of these super cute and comfortable sneaks. We love that Reebok is elaborating on classic styles and adding fun colors and embellishments.

cn2026 01 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Freestyle Hi Satin Bow, $60; at Reebok

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 29 14 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Custom Club C, $85; at Reebok

bs8666 01 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Freestyle HI Ultraknit, $180; at Reebok

Juicy Couture

Oh Juicy, can we just wear velour suits every single day? They are back and we’re majorly crushing over their new jumpsuit and bomber jacket track suit. We’ll take one in each color please!

Indigo Denim French Terry Jumpsuit, $238; at Juicy Couture

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 3 11 47 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Embellished Bomber Jacket, $268; at Juicy Couture
Embellished Pant, $148; at Juicy Couture

Champion

Champion was a true 90’s classic and we’re excited to see them come out with some new styles, retro-inspired sweaters and more!

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 37 58 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Cropped Tee, $30; at Champion

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 36 30 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Heritage Crew, $22.99 (was $45); at Champion

K-Swiss

Thought you only needed one pair of sneakers in your closet? Think again! K-Swiss is dropping some serious style with their new designs and patterns, and we want them all.

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 40 50 pm1 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Aero Trainer Liberty, $80; at K-Swiss

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 40 41 pm1 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Aero Trainer T, $75; at K-Swiss

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 42 50 pm1 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Hoke 3-Strap, $55; at K-Swiss

FILA

Fila’s comeback is making us feel like we’re star athletes, without any of the exercise. Their new collection is fierce, sporty and street style approved.

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 46 30 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Rio Dress, $74; at Fila

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 45 12 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Olivia Velour Tee, $50; at Fila

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 1 44 58 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Collette Long Sleeve Crop Tee, $40; at Fila

Puma

We just want to snuggle up in this oversized Puma hooded dress and call it a day. We’re loving the new pieces, especially their velvet tights—oh HELLO!

575478 01 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Glam Oversized Hooded Dress, $65; at Puma

752688 02 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Velvet Tights, $95; at Puma

366388 02 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Platform Mid Velour Sneakers, $130; at Puma

Timberland

The classic Timberland boots are back, but this time with new colors, a little embellishment and a whole lot of sass. We can’t wait to try these out for winter.

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 3 37 53 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Waterproof boots, $170; at Timberland

Buffalo

So tell me what you want, what you really really want—and that will be Buffalo sneakers! Buffalo recently just launched their collection at Opening Ceremony and now you can get the high or low sneakers in white or black. Time to step into the 90’s!

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 2 05 17 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Classics High-Top Platform Sneaker, $195; at Opening Ceremony

Esprit

Another brand that teamed up with Opening Ceremony for a capsule collection with Esprit. They have a super funky men’s and women’s line online now and it’s a must-see.

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 2 07 39 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Pieced Logo Shirt, $95; at Opening Ceremony

screen shot 2017 11 29 at 2 07 46 pm 12 Brands That Made a Major Fashion Comeback in 2017

Sweatshirt, $110; at Opening Ceremony
Sweatpants, $95; at Opening Ceremony

 

