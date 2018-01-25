What Do the Colors You Wear Say About You? We Break it Down

Have you ever looked closely at your closet and realized that you favor one color over others? Most people probably assume that all New Yorkers’ closets are bursting with black (you might be right), but beyond the all-black New York wardrobe, you have your neutral-palette wearers, your primary color gals, and your jewel-tone lovers. Personally, I love me a good shade of green, blue, and an occasional power red.

So, do the colors we gravitate toward putting on our bodies really mean anything? Actually, yes! We dug around and found out what each color in your closet represents, and how each can play a part in your wardrobe—and life. Wonder what color will increase your productivity, help you ace your next big meeting, or exude happiness and warmth on even the gloomiest of days?

Keep scrolling to find out what each color you wear really means.

Red

Talk about a statement! The color red is a symbol of energy, strength, power and passion. It automatically grabs someone’s attention and creates a visual impact. Making a work presentation or looking to stand out in a crowd? Wearing red can give you that competitive edge and help you feel bold, authoritative and a complete badass.

Pink

Pink is a feminine, romantic and affectionate color. It is a toned down version of the physical passion of red, and represents compassion, nurturing and unconditional love. It is also a soothing color. We saw the wave of Millennial Pink take over so many marketing initiatives in 2017, and it’s probably because pink is a generally accepted and liked color, and creates a feeling of ease and love. If you’re a pro-pink wearer, we think this color is great for first days, first meetings or first encounters with people—it will be a friendly and inviting color.

Orange

Orange is the color associated with warmth, ambition, enthusiasm, and energy. If you’re wearing orange, you’re probably the life of the party and in a positive and engaging mood. Orange normally isn’t the first color we gravitate towards, but we love how this vivacious hue can liven up your mood and give you instant energy.

Yellow

Yellow is the color of intellect, happiness and cheerfulness. The color can improve concentration (think legal notepads, sticky notes and highlighters) and is great for the practical thinker. On the other hand, yellow is also uplifting, joyful and inspiring. The color is great for boosting work productivity, energy and your mood. Do you have a busy day at work, or pushing through an insane schedule? Add some yellow to your wardrobe to keep you moving forward and subconsciously liven your mood.

Green

Green is located in the middle of the color spectrum and is considered the color of balance and restoration. It is associated closely with nature, wealth, generosity, healing and rejuvenation. Green exudes a charismatic vibe and we believe that the color can be a great for any occasion—everything from a casual weekend adventure to an intimate cocktail event.

Blue

Blue is often identified as a color of intelligence, loyalty, peace and confidence. It is a great color to wear to a job interview or important meeting because it will help you feel in control, calm and successful. Overall, it is a well-liked color and you can’t go wrong adding a few shades of blue to your wardrobe!

Purple

Purple is the color of imagination and spirituality. The color indicates creativity, a love for the arts, sophistication and even a sense of richness (in some form of wealth, luxury or knowledge). Purple is a great color for formal events, creative outings, or ornate embellishments and accessories.

Brown

Brown is a down-to-earth color that signifies security, stability and reliability. The color is effective when communicating to others since the neutral hue is not distracting or inflicts any certain emotions.

White

The color white is often categorized as a color for purity, innocence or a fresh start. White evokes a sense of purity, harmony and balance; so an all-white ensemble can make an unexpected and impactful statement in a sea of color and bold prints.

Gray

Gray is often an unemotional color—the neutral hue is a transition color (neither black or white) so it is often seen as a calm, composed or reserved shade. It can also evoke balance and neutrality, like brown and white, but gray also has a sense of calm and serenity.

Black

Black, the most mysterious and protective color of them all. While this color can seem unapproachable at first, the dark hue also exudes elegance, luxury and power. Black business suits, the little black dress, the classic black pump—all wardrobe essentials that are timeless, luxurious and powerful.