22 Colorful Coats to Brighten up a Dreary Winter

by
Photo: Getty Images

It’s that time of year again: The roads are icy, the sun is setting before five, and you can’t step outside without bundling up in some seriously heavy outerwear. And as much as we dread having to break out our down parkas and heavy wool coats, let’s face it—the process is inevitable. However, there is one thing you can avoid, and that’s falling into a style rut on those dreary days.

When you’re faced with a pile of clothes and nothing to wear on a bleak and frigid morning (don’t worry, it happens to the best of us) the easiest way to dress up—or brighten up—your wardrobe is with some colorful outerwear.

Can’t seem to muster anything more inspired than boyfriend jeans and a cable-knit sweater? Throw a bright yellow or periwinkle blue coat over top and you’re good to go. Not only might you boost your own mood, you might find you make others’ days a little less dull, too.

So, to help you step up your style game this season, we’ve rounded up a selection of colorful outerwear that’ll help you beat the winter blues. From emerald greens to pastel pinks, here are 22 rainbow-hued coats that’ll convince you to give your black parka a break.

Belted Zip Trench Coat in Wool Melton, $398; at J.Crew

Photo: J.Crew

Faux Fur Striped Coat, $99.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Single-Breasted Wool Coat, $2,600; at Gucci

Photo: Gucci

Hairy Slouch Coat, $240; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

La Vie Faux Shearling Jacket, $395; at Rebecca Taylor

Photo: Rebecca Taylor

Sally Coat, $104 (was $208); at Boden

Photo: Boden

Marcheline Coat, $898; at Kate Spade New York

Photo: Kate Spade New York

Fawn Fur Jacket, $1,395; at Alice and Olivia

Long Cobalt Coat, $138; at Just One Answer

Photo: Just One Answer

Floral Jacquard Coat, $1,273.50 (was $1,689); at Brooks Brothers

Photo: Brooks Brothers

Studded Tapestry Coat, $1,450; at Coach

Double-Breasted Coat, $275; at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories

Gustav Coat, $680; at Shrimps

Photo: Shrimps

Tomas Maier Wool Blend Peacoat, $995; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Down-Filled Short Puffer Coat, $124 (was $248); at Express

Photo: Express

Aldridge Coat, $1,380; at Rachel Comey

Photo: Rachel Comey

Serika Aviator Jacket, $289; at Storets

Photo: Storets

M Missoni Wool Coat with Metallic Thread, $1,109; at Stylebop

Photo: Stylebop

Brutus Jacket, $698; at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff

Plaid Moto Jacket, $49.80; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Felted Coat, $99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Urban Impression Blazer, $67.92 (was $79.90); at Chicwish

Photo: Chicwish

