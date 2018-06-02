StyleCaster
24 Colorful Pairs of Sunglasses We’re Obsessed with Right Now

This year has brought us bold hues, oversized prints, and all things to make the maximalist’s heart skip a beat. Sunglasses have been no exception to that rule. Large and small shades alike are adding fun colored hues, quirky embellishments and retro shapes to the mix.

We are loving the new wave of fun eyewear, and below we are listing 24 of the best colored sunnies we have seen so far this summer. From heart shape glasses that stole our heart, to it-girl specs that will most definitely make an Instagram cameo on your favorite blogger—these colorful sunglasses are so cool that you’ll even consider wearing them inside (don’t worry, we support the trend).

Ditch the neutral shades and toss on a pair of these sunnies to add the perfect pop of color to your summer wardrobe.

1 of 24
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Color Duo
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Heart Eyes

Jadore sunglasses, $169 at Takesh

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Minis
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Royal Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Color Trifecta

Ibiza sunglasses at Thomas James LA

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Lady in Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Baby Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Skinny Sunnies

Daveigh sunglasses, $420 at Oliver Peoples

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Festival Ready
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Sunrise Sunnies

Modan sunglasses, $230 at Carla Colour

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Pink meets Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Le Skinny

Le Skinny sunglasses, $105 at Poppy Lissiman

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Pops of Color
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Embellished Cat-Eye

Sunglasses, $620 at Miu Miu

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Shades of Blue
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Rainbow Shades

Glitter sunglasses, $360 at Gucci

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Nude Tones
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Green Gradient

Blaze general sunglasses, $198 at Ray-Ban

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Retro Pilot Shades
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Retro Purple

Candy sunglasses, $29.95 at Privé Revaux

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Americana
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Big Red

Kosha Comeback sunglasses, $55 at Quay Australia

STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Rosy Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | 24 Colorful Sunnies to Make Your Look Pop This Summer
Yellow Crew
Photo: Getty Images

