24 Colorful Pairs of Sunglasses We’re Obsessed with Right Now

This year has brought us bold hues, oversized prints, and all things to make the maximalist’s heart skip a beat. Sunglasses have been no exception to that rule. Large and small shades alike are adding fun colored hues, quirky embellishments and retro shapes to the mix.

We are loving the new wave of fun eyewear, and below we are listing 24 of the best colored sunnies we have seen so far this summer. From heart shape glasses that stole our heart, to it-girl specs that will most definitely make an Instagram cameo on your favorite blogger—these colorful sunglasses are so cool that you’ll even consider wearing them inside (don’t worry, we support the trend).

Ditch the neutral shades and toss on a pair of these sunnies to add the perfect pop of color to your summer wardrobe.