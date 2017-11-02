StyleCaster
40 Ways to Add a Pop of Color to Your Look on Drab, Gray Days

40 Ways to Add a Pop of Color to Your Look on Drab, Gray Days

STYLECASTER | Outfit Ideas | Pops of Color
Photo: Getty Images

Every now and then—OK, fine, so most days—we just need a little pop of color in our lives. Whether it’s adding a piece of statement jewelry, a bold bag or colorful shoe, it can really transform an entire look. Winter is typically seen as a time to wear dark colors and neutrals—but this season, we challenge you to add some color to your sensibility. (And why not, when the whether’s all drab and gray?)

MORE: 40 Ways to Slay the Maximalist Street Style Trend

We collected 40 perfect examples of pops of color you can add to your wardrobe this year. Our personal favorites are accessories that you can wear over and over. So even if you prefer to keep the majority of your ensembles black and gray, invest in a killer neon pink sock boot or red sunnies to make a colorful statement.

Click through the slideshow ahead to see the best and brightest looks and products to make your colorful dreams come true.

Pop of Green
Photo: Getty Images
Red + White
Photo: Getty Images
Tassel Trouble

Santina Hoop Earrings, $38; at Baublebar

Neon Green Boots
Photo: Getty Images
Green Layers
Photo: Getty Images
Stack 'Em

Anya Hindmarch Purse, $1,122 (was $2,245); at The Outnet

$ 1,122 Was $ 2,245 50% off

Yellow Patterns
Photo: Getty Images
Neon Purse Party
Photo: Getty Images
Retro Red

Acid Sunglasses, $40; at Perverse

Two-Toned
Photo: Getty Images
Geometric Shapes

Campbell Crossbody, $148; at Fossil

Pops of Pink
Photo: Getty Images
Neon Sock Boots

Boots, $175; at & Other Stories

Yellow Pockets
Photo: Getty Images
Yellow Boxed
Photo: Getty Images
Sunshine Tote

Aria Small Tote, $98; at French Connection

Royal Blue
Photo: Getty Images
Purple Sparkle

Dress, $139.90; at Eloquii

Fuchsia Fever

Purse, $478; at Furla

Blue + Green
Photo: Getty Images
Lavender Stripes

Victor Glemaud sweater, $475; at Net-a-Porter

Shades of Pink
Photo: Getty Images
Pink Pumps
Pink Pumps

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker heels, $350; at Amazon

Hints of Red
Photo: Getty Images
Red Tote Girl

Selena Grace Bag, $395; at Coach

Layer Queen
Photo: Getty Images
Tied with a Bow

Peacock Boots, $591; at Self-Portrait

Statement Earrings
Photo: Getty Images
Circlet Earrings

Earrings, $48; at J.Crew

Mellow Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
Yellow Pop

Sunglasses, $62; at Ban.do

Bow Flats
Photo: Getty Images
Coral Circle Bag

Bag, $1,095; at Mansur Gavriel

Yellow Accents
Photo: Getty Images
Fur Scarf

Scarf, at $35; at ASOS

The Red Skirt
Photo: Getty Images
Teal Team
Photo: Getty Images
Taxi Please

Flats, $278; at Kate Spade

Mix of Colors
Photo: Getty Images
Pink Plaid

Scarf, $38; at Topshop

