40 Ways to Add a Pop of Color to Your Look on Drab, Gray Days

Every now and then—OK, fine, so most days—we just need a little pop of color in our lives. Whether it’s adding a piece of statement jewelry, a bold bag or colorful shoe, it can really transform an entire look. Winter is typically seen as a time to wear dark colors and neutrals—but this season, we challenge you to add some color to your sensibility. (And why not, when the whether’s all drab and gray?)
We collected 40 perfect examples of pops of color you can add to your wardrobe this year. Our personal favorites are accessories that you can wear over and over. So even if you prefer to keep the majority of your ensembles black and gray, invest in a killer neon pink sock boot or red sunnies to make a colorful statement.
Click through the slideshow ahead to see the best and brightest looks and products to make your colorful dreams come true.
Pop of Green
Red + White
Neon Green Boots
Green Layers
Stack 'Em
Anya Hindmarch Purse, $1,122 (was $2,245); at The Outnet
$ 1,122 Was $ 2,245 50% off
Yellow Patterns
Neon Purse Party
Two-Toned
Geometric Shapes
Campbell Crossbody, $148; at Fossil
Pops of Pink
Yellow Pockets
Yellow Boxed
Royal Blue
Blue + Green
Shades of Pink
Pink Pumps
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker heels, $350; at Amazon
Hints of Red
Red Tote Girl
Selena Grace Bag, $395; at Coach
Layer Queen
Statement Earrings
Mellow Yellow
Bow Flats
Yellow Accents
The Red Skirt
Teal Team
Mix of Colors
