26 Ultra-Modern Ways to Color-Block Your Outfits

Back in 2010 and 2011, color-blocking was everywhere. The trend took a hiatus and is back this year with a modern twist. We’re still seeing some neutral color-blocked pieces, but tons of fashion influencers have also been flaunting this color-mixing trend with shades that are opposite on the color wheel.

Think bold blues paired with eye-catching oranges or monochromatic pairings like lavender to violet and everything in between. And it’s not just wardrobe staples like dresses and sweaters—winter accessories like gloves, scarves, and hats from some of our favorite retailers are also featuring the color-blocked look.

Check out some of our favorite color-blocked items to splurge on for your 2018 wardrobe, along with the street style inspo you need in the slideshow ahead.