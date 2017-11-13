StyleCaster
All the Cold Weather Workout Gear You Need to Stay Fit This Winter

All the Cold Weather Workout Gear You Need to Stay Fit This Winter

Kristen Bousquet
by
During winter, it’s hard enough to get out of bed in the 20-degree weather to go to work, never mind head to the gym. In our book, the only thing that can make getting up easier is a cute outfit (okay, and a large hot coffee). Lucky for all of us fashion-motivated folk, there’s plenty of chic, cold weather workout gear you can get your hands on for the cooler months.

MORE: 6 At-Home Workout Apps That Will Change the Way You Exercise

From November to February, plan to bundle up in cute and cozy activewear, from puffer jackets to insulated leggings. The best part is that these items are totally functional, yet really good-looking—so after you hustle your ass to the gym, you’ll continue to look like an off-duty model even when you’re grocery shopping.

Go ahead and click through the slideshow to treat yourself to some cool new winter workout duds.

 

Cold Weather Workout Gear: P.E Nation Powerhouse Reversible Jacket

P.E Nation Powerhouse Reversible Jacket, $320; at P.E Nation

Cold Weather Workout Gear: adidas by STELLA MCCARTNEY Performance Seven-Eighth Tights

adidas by STELLA MCCARTNEY Performance Seven-Eighth Tights, $83; at Farfetch

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Puma Premium Tights

Puma Premium Tights, $90; at Bloomingdales

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Reebok Classics Logo Jacket

Reebok Classics Logo Jacket, $80; at Reebok

Cold Weather Workout Gear: C & C California Printed Raw Edge Crop Hoodie

C & C California Printed Raw Edge Crop Hoodie, $64; at Nordstrom Rack

Cold Weather Workout Gear: 2(x)ist Marble Print Mesh Ankle Leggings

2(x)ist Marble Print Mesh Ankle Leggings, $52; at 2(x)ist

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Tobi 90s Babe Track Jacket

Tobi 90s Babe Track Jacket, $108; at Tobi

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Will Lane Jennifer Leggings

Will Lane Jennifer Leggings, $69; at Will Lane

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Vimmia Rib Glovelettes in White

Vimmia Rib Glovelettes in White, $35; at Vimmia

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Noli Yoga Cora Jacket

Noli Yoga Cora Jacket, $88; at Noli Yoga

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Noir Camel Crop Hoodie

Noir Camel Crop Hoodie, $128; at Touche Los Angeles

Cold Weather Workout Gear: P.E Nation Second Rookie Trackpant

P.E Nation Second Rookie Trackpant, $149; at P.E Nation

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Others Follow Hudson Washed Purple Hoodie

Others Follow Hudson Washed Purple Hoodie, $62; at Lulus

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Pure + Good Floral Puffer Vest

Pure + Good Floral Puffer Vest, $128; at Anthropologie

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Alo Yoga Soleil Long-Sleeve Top

Alo Yoga Soleil Long-Sleeve Top, $78; at Anthropologie

Cold Weather Workout Gear: adidas by STELLA MCCARTNEY Yoga Sweatshirt

adidas by STELLA MCCARTNEY Yoga Sweatshirt, $95; at Bandier

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Reebok Classics Graphic Pullover Hoodie

Reebok Classics Graphic Pullover Hoodie, $75; at Reebok

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Lululemon Fluff The Cold Parka

Lululemon Fluff The Cold Parka, $398; at Lululemon

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Lukkalux Da Bomb Mock Crop in Oxblood Rib

Lukkalux Da Bomb Mock Crop in Oxblood Rib, $69; at Lukkalux

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Body Language Sportswear Easton Jacket

Body Language Sportswear Easton Jacket, $136; at Body Language Sportswear

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Outdoor Voices Trail Jacket

Outdoor Voices Trail Jacket, $135; at Outdoor Voices

Cold Weather Workout Gear: Body Glove Trikonasana Capri

Body Glove Trikonasana Capri, $42; at Body Glove

