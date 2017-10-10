StyleCaster
28 Ways to Wear Pastels During Fall and Winter

28 Ways to Wear Pastels During Fall and Winter

by
STYLECASTER | Fall Trends | Pastel Shopping Guide
Photo: Getty Images

Who said pastels are just for spring and summer? We’re changing up the game this cold season, and will be rocking light-colored ensembles year-round. When the seasons start to change, we tend to gravitate towards darker colors, heavier items, and bid adieu to pastels until the spring. We say, forget what you think about any color rules and add some pastel pink, lavender, or yellow to your fall and winter wardrobe.

MORE: 25 Fall Jumpsuits You Need in Your Closet Now

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pastel pieces for the season, and even a few ways to show you how to style them. These pale-hued picks will have you wondering why you ever thought the washed-out color wheel was relegated only to spring.

1 of 28
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Pastel Pinks
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Power Sleeves

Roksanda dress, $1,305; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Business in the Front, Party in the Back

Autumn Cashmere, $140 (was $280); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
With a Touch of Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Bundled in Blush

Acne Peacoat, $1,150; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Two-Toned
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
I think I love you Baby

Lingua Franca sweater, $360; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Running in Circles
Photo: Getty Images
Color Blocked
Color Blocked

Alexa Chung shirt, $280; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
The Cropped Hoodie

Others Follow hoodie, $41 (was $69); at Lulu's

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
The Yellow Robe
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
All in the Frills

Ioana Ciolacu dress, $162; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
The Dapper Sleeve

Roksanda shirt, $433 (was $723); at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Pale Pale Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
The Pencil

Dion Lee skirt, $169.75 (was $485); at The Outnet

Photo: $169.75 Was $485
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Turtle Turtle

Turtleneck, $14.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: getty images
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Pastel Party
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Cropped

Sweater, $55; at TopShop

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
The Ruffle Hem

Plus shirt, $25 (was $30); at Boohoo

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Lavender Crew
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Well Cuffed

Sweater, $98; at Anthropologie 

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Off-the-Shoulder

Plus Sweater, $27.90; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Lady Lavender
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Distressed Sweater

Moon River sweater, $75; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
The Little Bow

Tanya Taylor top, $295; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Rainbow Bright
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Fur Zone

Faux fur coat, $198; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | COLD WEATHER PASTELS
Sweat it Out

Sweats, $19.90; at Forever 21

