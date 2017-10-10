28 Ways to Wear Pastels During Fall and Winter

Who said pastels are just for spring and summer? We’re changing up the game this cold season, and will be rocking light-colored ensembles year-round. When the seasons start to change, we tend to gravitate towards darker colors, heavier items, and bid adieu to pastels until the spring. We say, forget what you think about any color rules and add some pastel pink, lavender, or yellow to your fall and winter wardrobe.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pastel pieces for the season, and even a few ways to show you how to style them. These pale-hued picks will have you wondering why you ever thought the washed-out color wheel was relegated only to spring.