15 Cold-Shoulder Tops to Shop Right This Second

Sure, off-the-shoulder everything may have dominated 2016, but now that the warmer weather is upon us again, get ready: Cold-shoulder tops are making quite the comeback for 2017, too. And it should be no wonder why: Instead of feeling like a tired, year-old trend, the flattering silhouette is at once sexy and modest, flirty and (mostly) office-appropriate—and it’s perfect for all the oppressive heat waves to come.
Besides, unlike certain spring trends (think: mini dresses and skirts, crop-tops, mesh everything), there’s no requirement to show some leg or a sliver of midriff to get in on the action. To celebrate the impending arrival of spring, shop our favorite cold-shoulder tops and off-the-shoulder styles below.
Ganni Grace Silk Top
Ammara Maud Top
Ammara Maud Top, $350; at Ammara
Topshop Flute Sleeve Bardot Top
Topshop Flute Sleeve Bardot Top, $65; at Topshop
Lovers + Friends Floral Print Open Back Off-Shoulder Top
Lovers + Friends Floral Print Open Back Off-Shoulder Top, $141; at ASOS
Cienne The Emma Top
Cienne The Emma Top, $295; at Cienne
Zara Off-the-Shoulder Striped Blouse
Zara Off-the-Shoulder Striped Blouse, $39.90; at Zara
Tibi Off-the-Shoulder Poplin Top
Pixie Market Off-the-Shoulder Tie Knot Top
Pixie Market Off-the-Shoulder Tie Knot Top, $78; at Pixie Market
Nomia Laced Shoulder Top
Farrow Des Knit Top
ASOS Off Shoulder Top With Contrast Stripe Hem
ASOS Off Shoulder Top With Contrast Stripe Hem, $52; at ASOS
H&M One-Shoulder Blouse
H&M One-Shoulder Blouse, $49.99; at H&M
Self-Portrait Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Poplin Top
Self-Portrait Off-the-Shoulder Ruffled Poplin Top, $410; at Net-a-Porter
T By Alexander Wang Pinstripe Cotton Crop Top
Wilfred Draveil Blouse
Wilfred Draveil Blouse, $98; at Aritzia
