Coachella Fashion to Wear Without Looking Basic AF

Photo: Reformation

Ahhh, spring. The season of warmer weather, lighter jackets, and music festivals. Yup, it’s already that time of year again, and Coachella’s first weekend is upon us. For a select few, it’s about the music—but for most, the three-day, two-weekend event is a mix between an opportunity to see-and-be-seen and a chance to witness the bizarre parade of outrageous fashion choices (read: neon-mesh bra tops as shirts and flower crowns as far as the eye can see). If you’re one of the 100,000-plus people lucky enough to attend, you’ve probably spent the last month trying to figure out what the heck to wear in 90-degree heat that won’t make you look basic AF.

But because breaking away from the cycle of fringe (and feather-plasterd dresses, and teeeeny denim shorts—you get the picture) is no easy feat, we rounded up some seriously stylish pieces to wear to a music festival. Or, you know, the grocery store, because they’re all really cute. A lightweight linen two-piece set, a breezy wide-leg trouser, and a swing dress in a print that just might be the next big festival trend, ahead.

Wilfred Cabrel Camisole, $75; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Reformation Bronte Two Piece, $218; at Reformation

Photo: Reformation

7115 by Szeki Spring Wide-Legged Trouser, $178; at 7115 by Szeki

Photo: 7115 by Szeki

Rachel Comey Chaser Short, $299; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Wilfred Adelia Dress, $135; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

Mango Oversize Denim Jacket, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Madewell Huston Pull-On Crop Pants, $69.50; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell

Lucca Couture Printed Strappy-Side Swing Mini Dress, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

OZMA Litta Short, $132; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn

Everlane The Sport Rib Crop Tank, $55; at Everlane

Photo: Everlane

Zara High Waist Shorts, $25.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Marais USA St. Tropez Sandal, $198; at Marais USA

Photo: Marais USA

Pixie Market Poplin Off The Shoulder Top, $62; at Pixie Market

Photo: Pixie Market

H&M Faux Suede Biker Jacket, $69.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Keepsake Do It Right Playsuit, $160; at Fashion Bunker

Photo: Fashion Bunker

Matt Bernson Virtuoso, $250; at Matt Bernson

Photo: Matt Bernson

Hackwith Design House Raw Finish Jumper, $290; at Hackwith Design House

Photo: Hackwith Design House

Sechung Diamond Dress, $270; at Sechung

Photo: Sechung

Öhlin/D Denim Shank Pants, $450; at Öhlin/D

Photo: Öhlin/D

Alix Delano One Piece, $198; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

D'Blanc The End, $190; at Vandevort

Photo: Vandevort

