Coachella Fashion to Wear Without Looking Basic AF

Ahhh, spring. The season of warmer weather, lighter jackets, and music festivals. Yup, it’s already that time of year again, and Coachella’s first weekend is upon us. For a select few, it’s about the music—but for most, the three-day, two-weekend event is a mix between an opportunity to see-and-be-seen and a chance to witness the bizarre parade of outrageous fashion choices (read: neon-mesh bra tops as shirts and flower crowns as far as the eye can see). If you’re one of the 100,000-plus people lucky enough to attend, you’ve probably spent the last month trying to figure out what the heck to wear in 90-degree heat that won’t make you look basic AF.

But because breaking away from the cycle of fringe (and feather-plasterd dresses, and teeeeny denim shorts—you get the picture) is no easy feat, we rounded up some seriously stylish pieces to wear to a music festival. Or, you know, the grocery store, because they’re all really cute. A lightweight linen two-piece set, a breezy wide-leg trouser, and a swing dress in a print that just might be the next big festival trend, ahead.