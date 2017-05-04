23 Starry Things to Shop for Spring

Today is May 4, which means nothing, really, except: “May the fourth be with you.” Stars (and their ‘Wars) are hardly a novel motif, but we’ve noticed they’ve been popping up on the collections of luxury designers and fast-fashion retailers alike, and are set to be one of the biggest trends for fall 2017.
From a Zara button-down, to a pair of stellar Valentino pumps (see what we did there?!), there’s something here for every cosmic girl–yes, even those from another galaxy. Hello, Jamiroquai. Ahead, see our favorite selection of star-print items to shop now and get ready to reach for the stars, er, your wallet. May the fourth–and the force–be with you.
Stars Embroidery Low Rise Slouch Jean, $239.37; at être cécile
être cécile
Sequinned Stars Jacket, $69.90; at Zara
Zara
Stars Tulle Dress, $49.99; at Mango
Mango
Roberto Cavalli Ruffled Star and Moon Fil Coupé Blouse, $1190; at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Star Print Slim Signature Silk Shirt, $248; at Equipment
Equipment
Stars Shirt, $49.90; at Zara
Zara
Star Accent Ankle-Wrap Sandals, $24.90; at Forever 21
Forever 21
Star Embroidery Button Through Skirt, $200.55; at être cécile
être cécile
Stella McCartney Velvet-Trimmed Faux Leather Platform Brogues, $1,100; at Net-A-Porter
Net-A-Porter
Givenchy Star-Studded Cotton Denim Jacket, $3,300; at Barneys
Barneys
Valentino Tango Ankle-Strap Pumps, $1,395; at Barneys
Barneys
Saint Laurent Monogram Kate Chain Wallet, $1,550; at Barneys
Barneys
Crinkled Top, $14.99; at H&M
H&M
MR by Man Repeller Lol If You Think I’m Walking embellished velvet platform sandals