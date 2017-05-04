23 Starry Things to Shop for Spring

Today is May 4, which means nothing, really, except: “May the fourth be with you.” Stars (and their ‘Wars) are hardly a novel motif, but we’ve noticed they’ve been popping up on the collections of luxury designers and fast-fashion retailers alike, and are set to be one of the biggest trends for fall 2017.

From a Zara button-down, to a pair of stellar Valentino pumps (see what we did there?!), there’s something here for every cosmic girl–yes, even those from another galaxy. Hello, Jamiroquai. Ahead, see our favorite selection of star-print items to shop now and get ready to reach for the stars, er, your wallet. May the fourth–and the force–be with you.