15 Pieces With Patch Details You Need in Your Wardrobe ASAP

We all remember the ease of our childhood days: Rock, paper, scissors was the law of the land; drinking Kool Aid only happened in the literal sense; and patched fashion was essentially the only fashion. Flash forward 20-or-so years and our childhood staples—the patched denim jackets, shirts, and dresses, of course—have magically been revived. Never did we imagine the ’90s trend would make its way back into our lives by way of high-fashion runways (see: Dolce & Gabbana, Philipp Plein, and Olympia Le-Tan), but alas. Now, you can’t walk down Broadway or scroll through Instagram without seeing a patched style; everyone from models to influencers and editors are rocking the trend. That’s right: We’re grown-ass adults who choose to put embroidered rainbows and roses and small woodland creatures on our otherwise-perfectly-fine clothes. So?

If you’re not sure how to adopt the new look, know this: You don’t have to go head-to-toe maximalist. Instead, pick one patched item—say, a t-shirt or a pair of jeans—and wear it with simpler, more pared-down items. And lucky for us, you don’t have to DIY it—unless that’s your thing—now that high-fashion and the high street are getting in on the trend. Whether you’re on a mission to find a ’60s inspired designer denim jacket or a simple button-down with funky embellishments, we found 15 iterations of the trend for you to add to cart. Click through to discover your favorites at every price point below.