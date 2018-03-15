33 Circle Bags That Prove They’re Spring’s Hottest Accessory

So long, bucket bags. The circle bag has officially taken over as 2018’s ‘It’ bag, and we’ve already jumped on the bandwagon. From mini circle wristlets to oversized totes, we can’t seem to pick just one favorite for spring.

This new silhouette has already livened up our current handbag collection, and just like the trusty bucket bag, it can certainly fit all your essentials for your busy day. They’re the perfect investment for this season because they can be worn casually if you attach the crossbody strap, or simply dress it up by detaching the strap and carry it by the top handle.

The circle bag is our spring MVP, and we’re positive you’ll find your bag soulmate in the next 33 slides. Whether you’re looking for a classic bag for everyday use or something with a little extra flair for your spring getaway, start clicking!