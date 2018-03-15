StyleCaster
33 Circle Bags That Prove They’re Spring’s Hottest Accessory

Photo: Getty Images

So long, bucket bags. The circle bag has officially taken over as 2018’s ‘It’ bag, and we’ve already jumped on the bandwagon. From mini circle wristlets to oversized totes, we can’t seem to pick just one favorite for spring.

This new silhouette has already livened up our current handbag collection, and just like the trusty bucket bag, it can certainly fit all your essentials for your busy day. They’re the perfect investment for this season because they can be worn casually if you attach the crossbody strap, or simply dress it up by detaching the strap and carry it by the top handle.

The circle bag is our spring MVP, and we’re positive you’ll find your bag soulmate in the next 33 slides. Whether you’re looking for a classic bag for everyday use or something with a little extra flair for your spring getaway, start clicking!

1 of 33
Mellow Yellow
Photo: Getty Images
Tassels meet Poms

Loeffler Randall bag, $295 at Nordstrom

Power Suit Approved
Photo: Getty Images
The Monogrammed Bag

Bag, $170 at The Daily Edited

Shades of Nude
Photo: Getty Images
Pops of Pink

Sophie Anderson bag, $263 at Matches Fashion

The Geometric Strap
Photo: Getty Images
Tassel Time

Wai Wai bag, $774 at Farfetch

The Pearl Purse
Photo: Getty Images
Le Freak C'est Chic

Bag, $315 at Clare V

The Little Black Purse
Photo: Getty Images
The Straw Bag

Bag, $75 at & Other Stories

Embellishments
Photo: Getty Images
The Layered Effect

Bag, $69 at Ban.do

The Oversized Circle
Photo: Getty Images
Suede Tote

Bag, $189 at Of a Kind

Color Blocked
Photo: Getty Images
Checkmate

Bag, $695 at Mansur Gavriel

The Mini
Photo: Getty Images
Croc-Embossed Bag

Bag, $245 at Brahmin

The Classic Woven
Photo: Getty Images
Pom Party

Bag, $140 at Kayu

Rainbow Child
Photo: Getty Images
Rainbow Bag

Wai Wai bag, $1,032 at Farfetch

The Purple Circle
Photo: Getty Images
Nautical Stripes

Bag, $58 at Guess

Monochromatic
Photo: Getty Images
The Mini Pouch

Simon Miller Bag, $290  at Moda Operandi

Top Handle Bag
Photo: Getty Images
The Getaway Bag

Bag, $112 at Chila Bags

The 3/4 Circle
Photo: Getty Images
The Hidden Handle

Bag, $561 at VereVerto

The Street Bag
Photo: Getty Images

