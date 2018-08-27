Ciara Strutting NYC Streets in a Metallic Gown Is Everything We Want and More

Contrary to what Sex and the City might have you believe, the streets of New York aren’t filled with millennial pink tutus, saturated power suits and gingham two-piece sets. The reality is typically a little less exciting: practical footwear, office-appropriate ensembles, neutral colors—you get the picture.

So when Ciara stepped out on a Manhattan sidewalk wearing a metallic silver dress covered in fluffy black tulle, jaws dropped, heads turned and Carrie Bradshaw was made very, very proud.

OTW To @BlackGirlsRock #BlackGirlsRock A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:16pm PDT

Ciara took to Instagram late last night to share a photo of her truly stunning ensemble, but her post only captures her dress from the thighs, up. You can see the gown’s structured sleeves, high neck and scaly metallic fabric. But when it comes to the black mesh detailing, your view is limited to the paneled bodice and a touch of the gown’s skirt.

Thankfully, Ciara didn’t just strut the streets of NYC in this truly eye-catching gown, she also wore it to 2018 Black Girls Rock!—meaning myriad red carpet photos captured the look in full. Zoom out, and you’ll see the full extent of the black mesh, which has been fashioned into a high-low skirt of epic proportions.

Part sleek metallic mini dress, part ruffled ball gown, Ciara’s dress is everything we want and more. And the fact that she literally walked around the streets of New York in this statement-making piece (even if just to snap a killer Instagram), makes the whole thing even better.