Chunky Jewelry Is Making a Comeback: 15 Pieces to Shop

Remember about a decade ago when you couldn’t get two feet into a J.Crew without being attacked by an embroidered crystal bib necklace, and how we all hailed Jenna Lyons in the years that followed for pairing insanely intricate statement necklaces with things like denim button-downs and T-shirts?

And can you also remember back to 2014 when Instagram became a thing and we collectively stashed said “statement jewelry” in the nearest receptacle, eschewing it for minimalist, dainty pendant necklaces and delicate chokers? Now that we’re all caught up, know this: Like all good things, minimalism is nearing its end, and it’s taking its teeny stackers with it.

That’s right: Chunky jewelry is on the rise, and what with all the standout hoop earrings, thick signet rings, and weighty pendants showing up all over Instagram, the trend shows no signs of slowing down into fall. Ahead, shop 15 of our favorite anti-minimalism pieces of jewelry—and then forget what Coco Chanel famously said: Don’t be afraid to wear them together.