19 Gifts to Give Your Significant Other That Won’t Make Them Cringe

One of TV’s favorite tropes is the desperate search for the perfect gift for a significant other, usually ending in total failure. It can hit a little too close to home. What are you supposed to get them, really? Something showy and expensive? Something practical? Meaningful?

Rather than drive yourself up the wall by placing an intense amount of meaning behind the gift, keep it simple. Focus on items you know they love or something they’ve talked about in the recent past.

And don’t forget about gifts you can both enjoy, like trips, tickets, or classes—that way, you can enjoy them well after the holidays are over. Below, shop 19 gifts your boyfriend, girlfriend, or significant other will actually love to receive.