19 Gifts to Give Your Significant Other That Won’t Make Them Cringe

One of TV’s favorite tropes is the desperate search for the perfect gift for a significant other, usually ending in total failure. It can hit a little too close to home. What are you supposed to get them, really? Something showy and expensive? Something practical? Meaningful?
Rather than drive yourself up the wall by placing an intense amount of meaning behind the gift, keep it simple. Focus on items you know they love or something they’ve talked about in the recent past.
And don’t forget about gifts you can both enjoy, like trips, tickets, or classes—that way, you can enjoy them well after the holidays are over. Below, shop 19 gifts your boyfriend, girlfriend, or significant other will actually love to receive.
Step one: buy the weekender. Step two: book a weekend trip for two out of town.
The Dipped Weekender, $115; at Everlane
Everlane
Show them you appreciate their so-extensive-it's-kind-of-insane sneaker collection with a set of stylish tools to keep every pair looking good as new.
The Essentials Bundle, $36; at Jason Markk
Jason Markk
Monogrammed anything is a good bet, and denim has all the sentimentality without the stuffiness.
The Jean Jacket, $118 ($10 additional for monogramming); at Madewell
Madewell
A wine club membership is a win-win, because you know they'll want to share (well, they better).
Gift Card, prices vary; at Winc
Winc
Just plain sexy. Personalize the label for a just-for-you touch.
Santal 33 Eau de Parfum, $175; at Le Labo
Le Labo
Upgrade your "Netflix and chill" nights with a projector that'll turn any living room into an at-home movie theater (perfect for those nights when neither one of you wants to leave the house).
Epson VS240 SVGA 3LCD Projector 3000 Lumens Color Brightness, $399.99; at Amazon
Amazon
Who doesn't need a damn good belt? Even better: this one doesn't look like every other one they own.
Double Helix Belt, $75; at Beltology
Diamonds are a cliché for a reason: they'll always feel special. This delicate necklace from Catbird is one she'll never want to take off.
Chained to My Heart Necklace, $288; at Catbird
Catbird
Into chess? This is one set they'll actually want to keep on display.
UO Custom Exclusive Chess Set, $159; at Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
There's nothing more luxurious than a house coat you can wear out of the house, I'm telling you.
Lebowski Coat, $695; at La Ligne
La Ligne
Show them you appreciate their analog side.
Aki Watch, $95; at The 5th
The 5th
For the boo with a sense of humor (and a love of sports), look no further than Bill Murray's—yes, *that* Bill Murray—new line of golf apparel.
Murray Classic Polo, $75; at William Murray
William Murray
Put a pin in each destination you've traveled to together—and plan your next big trip.
Cork Globe, $129; at CB2
CB2
Whether or not either of you know your way around the kitchen, cooking lessons are something you can both enjoy (and put your new skills to work in the chilly months of hibertion ahead.)
Cooking Classes, various prices and locations; at Sur La Table
Getty Images
#Menswear aficonados will appreciate the heritage names behind this collab; practical dudes will be grateful for a pair of boots that will last forever (no really—Quoddy will resole them for life).
Telos Chukka, $400; at Quoddy
Sperry
Upgrade their fan gear in time for the next game with one of Mitchell + Ness's Utah Jazz snap sweaters at Urban Outfitters.
Mitchell + Ness Utah Jazz Sweater, $199; at Urban Outfitters
If they’re a gym rat, it’s likely they live or die by their foam roller; give them one they can take on the go (like, say, on your next trip out of town) that doubles as a water bottle.
Mobot Water Bottle & Roller, $49; at Amazon