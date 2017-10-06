People Think Chrissy Teigen’s Skin Was White-Washed for This Magazine Cover

Chrissy Teigen might be the latest victim of white-washing in the fashion industry—at least, according to some fans who are accusing InStyle magazine of erasing the 31-year-old model’s Thai features on the cover of their November issue.

After Teigen’s cover debuted this week, angry fans took to a forum on the fashion site, The Fashion Spot, to express their outrage over InStyle‘s alleged photoshop. The commenters mainly accused the magazine of lightening Teigen’s skin and changing her eyes shape. Teigen, who is half Thai, is naturally tan and has almond-shaped eyes—features some fans found missing on her recent cover.

The hilarious—and beautiful—@ChrissyTeigen is on the cover of our November issue. I Photograph by @carterbedloesmith A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 4, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Along with allegations of white-washing, some also accused InStyle of airbrushing Teigen’s pores and facial lines—a surprise to most, considering the “Lip Sync Battle” host has been a vocal proponent of Photoshop-free pictures. A few of the comments included:

“OK, so… this is awkward. The amount of Photoshop in that cover is downright atrocious. They’ve airbrushed Chrissy’s face into oblivion, to the point where she is unrecognizable. Am I the only one who’s sat here shocked? Yikes!”

“Who is this woman?! she certainly doesn’t look like Chrissy! talk about whitewashing…”

“They just about whitewashed every inch of exoticness Chrissy had. This is so painstakingly mediocre it’s not even funny.”

Though Teigen’s skin looks suspiciously smooth and pale on her cover, it’s important to note that there is no confirmation of Photoshop. And, considering that lighting and angles could also be at play, we won’t know for sure until InStyle or Teigen comments themselves. However, Teigen’s decision to not post the cover or any of the issue’s photos on her Instagram (at least, not immediately) seems to speak volumes.