Chrissy Teigen Had a Seriously NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction at the Super Bowl

Yesterday, someone took it upon himself to tweet Chrissy Teigen’s Super Bowl nip slip directly to her, because this is 2017 and the internet is out of control and teeming with trolls like roaches in an apartment in a bad neighborhood. “Ummmmm the press box ain’t save you…👀,” they oh-so eloquently informed her, attaching an illustrious seven-second video that zoomed in on Teigen’s nipple, chillin’ in a private box with John Legend, taking in the Super Bowl and minding its own business, just like Teigen.

But, because she is Chrissy Teigen, instead of blocking him or reporting him or whatever, she just re-tweeted it, along with one simple phrase: “Boom goes the dynamite.” Sounds like she may be spending too much time with a ten-month-old, uttering phrases like, “Moo goes the cow,” but—we digress.

Must be nice to be Teigen, slaying Twitter trolls voraciously and fearlessly since ’85. You go, girl. Put ’em in their places. Back under the bridges where they belong.