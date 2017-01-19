Chrissy Teigen DGAF What You Think About Her Stretch Marks

Chrissy Teigen is famous for doing and saying whatever she wants on social media. You could even say she’s made a name for herself by doing so, and if you said as such, you’d be correct. And so, when she posted a shot of her leg stretch marks in all their glory, we weren’t exactly surprised.

We love the attitude she’s chosen to adopt about the whole thing. “Whatevs,” she posted on Twitter, showing her inner thigh and its tiny striations to the world.

She later posted a reaction to her followers’ reactions: “I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they’re so soft.” To which we say: Yes, woman. Way to be awesome, empowering, and a total force. As they say, if you’ve got it, flaunt it.