Chrissy Teigen Just Dyed Her Hair the Prettiest Strawberry Blonde

As the reigning Queen of Twitter, Chrissy Teigen always keeps us on her toes with her over-the-top and often NSWF tweets. So what did the 31-year-old social media queen do this time? Epically slam Donald Trump (again)? Compare her ass to a turkey? Scold her embryos for not paying rent? Actually, all she did was dye her hair, and though it wasn’t the model’s usual knee-slapping antic, it broke the Internet all the same.

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host announced her official induction into the celebrity summer hair change club a couple days ago when she debuted the prettiest strawberry blonde on Twitter. Yup. It’s official. Teigen swapped out her natural auburn locks for a lighter strawberry blonde, and though we’ll miss her old hair, we’re loving the new shade.

Teigen showed off the new sun-kissed shade with a makeup-free selfie where she wore her hair down and cheekily put her hand to her mouth, showing off her sparkling diamond ring. (We get it, Chrissy. You’re part of the most adorable celebrity couple in the world.)

Now it’s only a matter of time before some dumb Twitter troll comes at Chrissy for her slay-worthy hair color, which we know she’ll have the perfect comeback for. Loving the summer shade, girl.