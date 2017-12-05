Chrissy Teigen Calls Out ‘Shitty Friends’ Who Sold Details About Her Pregnancy to the Tabloids

Chrissy Teigen may lead an open, semi-transparent life on social media, but that’s on her accord—not her friends. On Tuesday, the 32-year-old model slammed “shitty friends” in her life, who exploited her trust and sold a story about her pregnancy to the media.

The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host took to Twitter to call out supposed “sources” who leaked details about her just-confirmed pregnancy with her husband, John Legend, to E! News. In her tweet. Teigen linked to a story from E! News, which referenced an anonymous “insider,” who called her pregnancy cravings “out of control” and claimed to know what she’s been eating during her second pregnancy. “Her cravings are out of control during this time around and she has no discipline,” the source said.

After catching wind of the story, Teigen called out the “friend” and demanded E! News identify the insider, as well as all celebrity insiders who leak stars’ personal information. Teigen also threatened to cut the insider out of her life for betraying her trust and selling personal details about her life and family.

Though the model is far from the first celebrity accuse their inside circle of selling stories about them to the tabloids (the Kardashians are known for eagle-eyeing their friend group), we hope Teigen gets down to the bottom of the leak ASAP, because that’s just not cool.