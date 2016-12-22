Relatable: Here’s Why Chrissy Teigen Buys Everything in 2 Sizes

Chrissy Teigen may be statuesque and glamorous beyond belief, but she’s also always down to tell it like it is. “I only shop online, basically,” she told Elle Australia. “Whatever my stylist Monica Rose puts me in, I order it in every color, in usually two different sizes because I fluctuate.”

Though the luxury of buying everything in two sizes is a bit out of the average everywoman’s range—we’re lucky if we can buy it in one size, amirite?—we can totally relate to hovering between sizes, and we love Teigen for consistently telling it like it is.

Now that she’s given birth, Teigen feels more like a woman than ever. “I think you just feel really feminine,” she told Elle Australia. “I always felt like a bit of a tomboy, and I never looked at my body as particularly sexual—I wasn’t a curvy girl. But to be able to see my body afterwards, and of course you get, like, hips. Finally, for the first time, I feel like I have a bit more of a womanly figure.”

Though you may have a hard time believing that Teigen really didn’t think of herself as “sexual” before giving birth to Luna, TMZ caught her on camera leaving LAX last week, scoffing about the idea of being super hot. See for yourself—she actually seems pretty serious, if a bit extra humble.