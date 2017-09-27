10 Times Chrissy Teigen Was Refreshingly Real About Her Sex Life

We already know Chrissy Teigen has a no-holds-barred personality. She shuts down Twitter trolls on the daily, she always keep it 100-percent honest about body image and insecurities, and she’s never afraid to break down the facade of celebrity and tell it like it is.
But perhaps our favorite part about the 31-year-olds’s candor is when she spills the tea about her steamy sex life with husband John Legend.
As one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, Legend and Teigen have fun behind closed doors—and aren’t afraid to tell everyone about it. From conversations about buttholes to the time the celebrity couple joined the Mile High Club, here are 10 times Teigen spilled refreshingly honest (and often hilarious) details about her sex life.
On Doing It Doggy Style
In July's issue of Marie Claire, Teigen recalled a conversation she had with her husband about doggy style and buttholes. During the conversation, Teigen presumed that Legend had never seen her butthole. After her husband corrected her, revealing he's seen it every time they do it doggy style, Teigen swears off the sex position entirely.
“John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, ‘John’s never seen my butthole," she said. "And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.’ I was like, ‘We are never doing it doggy style again.”
In an interview with "Extra" in 2015, Teigen and Legend were asked about the most public place they had sex. Without a beat, Teigen chimed in, "Probably the Obama thing?" Legend switfly countered, "We're not going to discuss that."
Teigen quickly clarified by saying, "Not the White House, it was 100 percent not the White House. He was not elected yet."
As the pair left the interview, Teigen ended by saying, "Sorry, I'm in trouble now."
A year later, Andy Cohen asked Teigen and Legend on "Watch What Happens Live" about the Obama-related sex. Legend clarified that the act "wasn't at the White House" but at an Obama "campaign event" they were at in 2008. Legend initially believed the romp happened in a dressing room. However, Teigen corrected him, telling Cohen it happened in a "public restroom." The adjective forced Legend to clarify the story again. "No! It wasn't public," he yelled.
In a 2014 interview with Cosmpolitan, Teigen told a story about how she and Legend were flying first-class to Thailand to see Teigen's parents when she couple began fooling around under a blanket.
"We were on our way to Thailand to see my parents, flying commercial first-class," she said. "We were under a blanket. We weren't even in one of those pod things. I feel like we should get a trophy for that."
Though not as scandalous as her other sex stories, Teigen revealed in a 2014 Cosmopolitan interview that Legend prefers her to wear dresses on dinner dates, so he can secretly graze his hand on her upper thigh.
“We’re very okay with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing,” she said.
However, Teigen also countered that the couple isn't "freaky-deaky."
In 2015, Teigen tweeted about how, after she was done cleaning jalapeños, she decided to take a shower. The decision resulted in her accidentally burning her vagina with jalapeño residue, leaving her to worry about her ability to have kids.
"just took a shower after cleaning those jalapeños and it is truly was the biggest mistake of my life like I don't think I can have kids now," she tweeted. "I feel like I'm covered in paper cuts and a demon is pouring lime juice all over me."
On an interview on "The Wendy Williams Show" in 2014, Teigen revealed that she had sex with Legend on the first day they met. Per her story, Teigen and Legend met on the set of a music video 11 years ago. The work eventually turned into play with Teigen hanging out Legend after hours, which resulted in their first hook up.
"I pretended not to care. We did the music video, we were together for 12 hours. This was eight years ago," Teigen said. "And then we spent this entire day together, me in my underwear, him in a full suit. I went to go say goodbye to him at his hotel, and I just didn't ever say goodbye that night."
In an interview with Harper's Bazaar Singapore, Teigen revealed that the couple rarely have sex at night. This is because of their late-night food habits, resulting in them frequently eating after 11 p.m. Not wanting to be touched with a full food of stomach, Teigen scheduled her life so romps are usually not after dark.
"Because I’m an overeater—when I eat, I eat. And I’m eating till I do not want to be seen or felt," Teigen said. "We’re so full, and we eat very late, around 10.30 or 11pm, because my meals tend to take a very long time. So I cannot tell you the last time we had night sex. We’re very much into, like, middle-of-the-night, morning and random daytime sex—because that’s how important food is."
On Legend's Show Not Being Worth a Blowjob
In May, "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak tweeted Teigen asking how she can get meet and greets to Legend's show. Zolciak even jokingly offered her daughter, Brielle, to give oral to score the passes. Teigen tweeted back saying that Legend's concert is good, but not worth the BJ.
"Plz don't blow anyone it's not that good of a show. Jk it's good but I'll get you tix without the oral," she tweeted.